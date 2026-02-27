8am Expands LawPay to Help Law Firms Recover More Revenue and Reduce Administrative Burden

These updates reflect a broader shift in providing firms with a complete and dependable way to manage the financial side of their practice.

AUSTIN, Texas – 8am, the professional business platform purpose-built for the needs of legal, accounting, and client-focused professionals, today announced the expansion of 8am™ LawPay into a complete financial management solution. Uniting payments, invoicing, time tracking, and reporting into one workspace, 8am is helping law firms simplify workflows and gain clearer visibility into every dollar across their business.

8am research shows that fee collection, expense collection, and expense tracking are legal professionals’ greatest financial and operational challenges. Often, these critical tasks are managed across multiple fragmented systems within firms, creating friction and increasing the risk of missed revenue, errors, and compliance issues. 8am is addressing these challenges by delivering a single solution to manage all financial activity, helping firms capture every billable hour, recover revenue they might otherwise miss, and reduce administrative work.

“Financial complexity and cash flow constraints have quickly become serious operational risks for law firms,” said Leslie Witt, Chief Product Officer, 8am. “8am LawPay enables our customers to take control of their finances and connect the everyday, operational tasks that drive their business forward. This results in fewer blind spots and far less friction in how firms manage their money, supporting healthier practices overall.”

Smart Spend brings efficiency and control to expense management

A key feature of 8am’s expanded offering is 8am™ Smart Spend for LawPay, the company’s automated expense management solution powered by the 8am™ Visa® Business Card*. When the credit card is used, expense details and receipts are automatically recorded and linked to client invoices. This ensures reimbursable costs are recovered consistently, reduces manual reconciliation, and prevents revenue leakage, enabling teams to focus on higher-value work.

Additional key capabilities of the enhanced LawPay include:

Centralized billing and payments: Create and send invoices, receive payments, and track deposits from a single workspace.

Time and expense tracking: Capture billable hours and costs as they occur, ensuring every dollar is accounted for accurately.

Matter-specific trust accounting: Allocate and monitor client trust funds across matters while maintaining IOLTA compliance.

Real-time reporting and dashboards: View cash flow, deposits, and trust balances instantly for faster, data-driven decisions.

“What used to be a monthly reconciliation nightmare is now a seamless process. With 8am LawPay, expenses are automatically tied to matters, so nothing gets lost and everything is ready for billing,” said Kathleen Gasparian, Immigration Attorney, Gasparian Spivey Immigration. “The time savings and visibility have been a dream and allow us to spend more time focused on delivering for our clients.”

Together, these updates reflect a broader shift in providing firms with a complete and dependable way to manage the financial side of their practice. The changes fit naturally into how firms already operate, while reducing long-standing friction that has made financial oversight harder than it needs to be. With better visibility into finances, 8am helps firms operate with a more reliable foundation that supports better decisions, stronger client relationships, and long-term sustainability.

Learn more and request a demo here.

About 8am

Founded in 2005, 8am is a professional business platform purpose-built to meet the needs of legal, accounting, and other client service professionals. The 8am platform includes 8am LawPay, 8am CPACharge, 8am MyCase, 8am CasePeer, and 8am DocketWise, providing integrated solutions for every stage of the professional services lifecycle. Recognized for 14 consecutive years on the Inc. 5000’s list of fastest-growing companies, 8am empowers more than 260,000 professionals across North America with the most trusted, innovative technology to deliver world-class outcomes for their clients and their firms. To learn more, visit 8am.com.

*The 8am™ Visa® Business Card is issued by Emprise Bank, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A., Inc.