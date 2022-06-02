9 Reasons Construction Accident Claims Tend to Win in Court

Without some regulation, it is not uncommon for inexperienced or unskilled workers to be hired.

Construction accidents are, unfortunately, all too common. The victims often have grounds to file a personal injury lawsuit when these happen. Many people assume that such cases will permanently lose in court, but that is not the case.

There are many factors at play that determine the outcome of a case. Employers have to meet a set of responsibilities and they often fail to do so; employers can be uninsured, not respect safety guidelines, and not offer proper training to employees.

If you have been hurt in a construction accident, it is essential to speak with an experienced personal injury lawyer as soon as possible. They can offer valuable legal guidance to increase your chances of a successful outcome for your claim.

1. Some Construction Contractors Are Uninsured

Many companies contracted to work on public buildings, government facilities, and even private homes often have no insurance. If they do not carry insurance, employees working for these companies are likely not covered.

This means victims will have a much easier time filing successful personal injury lawsuits against them. If you are in this situation, consider searching for a “construction accident attorney near me” for assistance in starting legal proceedings against the at-fault party.

2. There Is No Governmental Agency to Regulate the Workers

Most states do not have a regulating board that inspects and hires construction site workers. This means that it is up to the general public and business owners to hire competent, qualified people for these positions.

Without some regulation, it is not uncommon for inexperienced or unskilled workers to be hired. This lack of regulation can also lead to a more significant number of injuries occurring on construction sites.

3. Construction Site Conditions Are Often Poor or Hazardous

The majority of construction accidents occur because the work environment is not safe. If you have been injured at a worksite, it is essential to speak with an experienced personal injury lawyer as soon as possible. Conditions such as poor ventilation, inoperative lighting, and lack of barriers can cause severe injuries and fatalities.

4. Construction Site Owners Often Violate OSHA Safety Standards

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is a federal agency that makes sure employers provide workplaces free from recognized hazards that likely cause death or severe harm. When construction site owners willfully violate OSHA safety standards, they show negligence and carelessness.

5. Some Construction Site Workers Are Poorly Trained

Since there is no government agency to regulate who can work on a construction site, it is up to the business owners and property managers to make sure their employees are adequately trained for the job. This means on-the-job training should be conducted by experienced professionals.

6. Construction Sites Are Often Unsanitary

Construction sites can be filthy, causing workers to be exposed to everything from dirt to chemicals. If you have been injured at a construction site where the owner was negligent in keeping it clean, then you would have solid grounds for filing a personal injury lawsuit.

7. Contractors May Ignore Safety Regulations

Although a contractor may not be required to carry insurance, they are still required to provide a safe workplace. Ignoring safety regulations shows negligence and carelessness by the construction site owner. This is a crucial point to remember if you have been injured at a job site through no fault of your own.

8. Construction Accidents Can Cause Serious Injuries

Construction accidents can cause serious injuries, including fatalities. This is why it is essential to speak to an experienced personal injury attorney as soon as possible if you have been hurt on a construction site.

9. Construction Site Accidents Can Happen Anywhere

Construction sites are not always located in a work yard, on vacant land, or on the side of the road. They can be found at hospitals, malls, and restaurants – basically any place where changes to small buildings or large complexes are being made.

While it is unfair to say that construction accident claims always win in court, they do have a relatively good track record. However, the positive outcome of a case is never a guarantee. If you were injured at a workplace through no fault of your own, you might be entitled to receive compensation for your damages.

Final Thoughts

Many construction site accidents can be avoided by following safety procedures and wearing proper personal protective equipment. Speaking with an experienced personal injury lawyer can offer you valuable guidance in proceeding with your case.