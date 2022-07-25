A Multi-Vehicle Truck Rollover Accident Caused a Downed Traffic Light in Anchorage

Alaska follows a “pure comparative fault” rule when both parties are found to share blame for an accident.

Midtown Anchorage was the scene of a tractor trailer rollover resulting in a downed traffic light pole that was blocking C Street. There were injuries reported in the crash involving the truck and another vehicle near West Northern Lights Boulevard according to law enforcement personnel at the scene. Debris from the crash and the light pole blocked all lanes on C Street. Accident victims who suffer injury or property damage after a truck accident may wonder “Where can I find attorneys near me?” to assist with the necessary insurance and legal actions for timely access to insurance funds and other compensation to pay medical bills and cover harmful losses.

Fault determination

Any personal injury loss or property damage caused by a tractor trailer accident, multiple insurance policies should be reviewed to determine named coverages and capped amounts. Legal action may be initiated if the insurance company cannot determine a settlement amount, or the policy limits do not cover the harms caused in the accident. Monetary values for settlements are based on who was found at fault for the accident, the truck driver, the truck owner, a trucking company, or a parts or truck manufacturer.

Cargo may cause rollover crash

Rollover crashes easily occur if cargo shifts.

Overloaded cargo can cause tractor trailers to increase downhill speed making it difficult for truck drivers to apply brakes effectively.

When cargo shifts because of weight a driver may have difficulty steering a big rig and danger is increased when they are not traveling along a smooth surface roadway.

Dangers to roadway and bridges causing collapse.

Tires can blowout causing drivers to lose control of a big rig.

Insurance and time to file

Accident victims should consult with an Anchorage accident lawyer because compensation will vary depending on insurance coverages and determined degrees of fault because Alaska follows a “pure comparative fault” rule when both parties are found to share blame for an accident. There is a two-year time-period to file a suit after an accident.

Hire a lawyer

Compensatory damages must be supported by convincing evidence gathered by truck accident lawyers. An Anchorage truck accident lawyer may help victims file insurance claims and provide guidance on Alaska State thresholds, time limitations to file legal action, and information from insurance carriers that they communicate with on behalf of the accident victims. Total awards may include:

Economic damages include present and future loss of earnings, medical bills, future medical care, household expenses and

Non-economic damages include pain and suffering, mental anguish and loss of consortium or companionship.

damages include pain and suffering, mental anguish and loss of consortium or companionship. In the rare occasions that punitive damages are considered under Alaska law, the likelihood of harm, the knowledge of the harm, the actions taken and damages awarded in similar situations, also addressing any criminal component are considered.

