Abstract Evolves Beyond Insights to Autonomous Workflow Execution with the Launch of Abstract Workers

New service transforms intelligence into completed work, helping legal, government affairs, and compliance teams automate repetitive workflows without learning new tools.

New York, NY — Abstract, an AI company founded to make government and legal data more accessible, announced the launch of Abstract Workers, a new service that builds AI agents for legal, government affairs, compliance, and policy teams. Abstract Workers automates repetitive workflows and delivers completed work directly inside the tools they already use.

Building on years of experience delivering critical policy and regulatory intelligence, Abstract Workers represents the company’s evolution from helping customers understand what matters to helping them complete the work that comes next.

For the past five years, Abstract’s AI-powered legislative intelligence platform has helped organizations find, understand, and act on legislative and regulatory developments. The company partners with Fortune 500 companies, Am Law 200 firms, and top-ranked lobbying firms to deliver real-time, contextualized policy intelligence that helps teams understand exactly what regulatory shifts mean for their organizations.

Abstract Workers is an agentic service that does the work and hands back the finished result. Rather than requiring users to learn new software, manage complex automations, or learn how to build an agent, Abstract handles the setup, testing, deployment, and optimization of each Abstract Worker, including cost analysis. Through this consultative approach, customers can now deploy reliable, deterministic AI agents built around their real workflows and pain points.

“Abstract started by helping professionals find the information that matters. Now we are helping them complete the work that follows,” said Pat Utz, CEO and Co-founder of Abstract. “We realized our customers’ real burden wasn’t just understanding new legislation or regulations, it was all the repetitive work that had to happen afterwards – reading, prioritizing, updating trackers, drafting emails, preparing reports, and coordinating follow-up. Abstract Workers allows us to take the repetitive work that follows an insight and complete it on our customers’ behalf.”

Abstract’s AI Workers automate real business processes by connecting directly to the tools customers already use, integrating with email services, Google Suite, Microsoft Suite, SharePoint, Slack, Adobe and more. Examples in production today:

Scan legislation across all 50 states, draft briefings, and log every item to a tracker in Gmail + Google Sheets.

Draft branded email newsletters with insights from Abstract’s in-house legislative, regulatory, and industry sources

Produce daily PDF monitoring reports outlining relevant grants, hearings, agency actions, and executive orders

Email and Slack notifications flagging trending social media posts based on client priorities

Pull matter, billing, and trust-account data and auto-file client emails into the right case in Clio

Monitor accounts receivable, send timed follow-ups on overdue invoices, and escalate non-payment for a call in QuickBooks

Detect executed documents and file them automatically by naming convention in Outlook, DocuSign, and/or OneDrive.

Redline documents automatically against a custom ruleset within, OneDrive, SharePoint, and/or Google Drive.

“What I value most about Abstract is that it gives me more time to be present where clients need me most,” said Alex Torres, President and CEO of Torres Strategies. “Instead of getting buried in administrative tasks, I can focus on strategy, stakeholder engagement, business development, and delivering results. The work still requires experience and judgment, Abstract simply helps me operate more efficiently.”

Key differentiators include Abstract’s proprietary regulatory and legislative data infrastructure and immediate offering of workflows built by industry experts across government affairs, legal, compliance, lobbying, accounting, financing, and more. Abstract’s structured intelligence layer enables Abstract Workers to operate with deeper context and deliver outputs tailored to the needs of legal, compliance, and government affairs teams.

“What we heard consistently was that people weren’t looking for another dashboard,” said Utz. “They wanted help getting work done. They wanted the newsletter drafted, the tracker updated, the bills reviewed, the reports prepared. The work that exists in between their current set of tools. That’s the opportunity Abstract Workers was built to address.”

Abstract Workers was built to be accessible and designed with pre-tested cost predictability and oversight in mind. Pricing is available for individuals and enterprise teams, based on their respective complexity, needs, and usage.

To learn more or schedule a demonstration, visit www.abstract.us.

About Abstract

Founded in 2020, Abstract was created with a singular mission: To create an educated society where complex information is simplified and accessible. What began as a research and development project at Loyola Marymount University has grown into a venture-backed AI company with teams in New York and Los Angeles. Today, the company serves Fortune 500 companies, Am Law 200 firms, and public policy organizations through a combination of proprietary data, AI-powered policy analysis, and workflow automation.