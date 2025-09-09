ACC Announces Its 2025 Annual Meeting in Philadelphia

This year, more than 300 speakers will share their strategies and best practices on trending topics such as AI governance, global sanctions compliance, legal’s boardroom role, and leadership development.

WASHINGTON — The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), a global legal association representing more than 50,000 in-house counsel and legal operations professionals in over 100 countries, will host their 2025 Annual Meeting on October 19-22, 2025 in Philadelphia, PA. Members of the press are invited to attend, using a complimentary press registration.

Who: ACC’s Annual Meeting is the world’s largest gathering exclusively for in‑house legal professionals, and unites thousands of peers, including General Counsel, legal operations leaders, senior attorneys, and subject-matter experts.

What: This year, more than 300 speakers will share their strategies and best practices on trending topics such as AI governance, global sanctions compliance, legal’s boardroom role, and leadership development. Speakers include in-house counsel and legal operations professionals from companies such as American Airlines, Amtrak, Chevron, Comcast, DocuSign, Dr. Bronner’s, Gallup, Garmin, GlaxoSmithKline, Google, Habitat for Humanity, Johnson & Johnson, Mastercard, McDonald’s, Mercado Libre, Meta Platforms, Morton Salt, Nasdaq, Nationwide, Sallie Mae Bank, Sargento Foods, State Farm, Travelers, Under Armour, United Airlines, World Central Kitchen, Workday, and more.

Mainstage plenary sessions will feature prominent voices from business and legal industries, including a keynote with award-winning journalist and author Andrew Ross Sorkin, followed by an exclusive interview with Emmy Award‑winning sportscaster Lindsay Czarniak and NFL agent‑attorney Nicole Lynn.

The Annual Meeting will host their “Philly Throwback Phi-nale” on October 21 at the Bellevue Hotel, a closing celebration that brings the rhythm and flavor of Philly’s golden era, featuring special guest DJ Jazzy Jeff.

View full meeting agenda here.

When:

Sunday, October 19 – Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Where:

Pennsylvania Convention Center

1101 Arch Street

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Registration:

For complimentary registration, use the discount code PRS25 by September 30, 2025. Any questions about registration or logistics, contact Cherri Sinclair, Director of Global Communications at c.sinclair@acc.com.

*Press are restricted from attending closed sessions labeled CLO Club.

About ACC

The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) is the premier global legal association that promotes the common professional and business interests of in-house counsel who work for corporations, associations and other organizations, through information, education, networking, and advocacy. For more than 40 years, ACC has set the standard for in-house counsel and raised awareness regarding the value of the chief legal officer in the C-suite and boardroom. With more than 50,000 members employed by over 10,000 organizations and spanning 100+ nations, ACC connects its members to the people and resources necessary for both personal and professional growth. By in-house counsel, for in-house counsel® remains the foundation for ACC’s market leadership. For more information, visit www.acc.com and follow ACC on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.