ACC Announces Launch of ACC Mexico Chapter to Empower Mexico’s Corporate Lawyers

Mexico City — The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), the premier global legal association representing over 48,000 in-house counsel globally, announced the launch of the ACC Mexico Chapter, a new community for in-house professionals across the country. This new chapter will provide in-house counsel in Mexico with opportunities to develop legal and leadership skills as well as to network and collaborate, both virtually and in-person.

“We are excited to welcome the ACC Mexico Chapter to the global ACC community,” said Veta T. Richardson, ACC president and CEO. “In-house professionals in Mexico face a variety of complicated issues, which include having to navigate the new judicial reforms, corporate governance, cybersecurity, and labor laws. Instead of facing these challenges and more in isolation, we are excited to continue creating a strong and vibrant community where in-house counsel in Mexico can connect with each other and their global peers and further demonstrate the importance of in-house counsel as critical business strategists. This effort involved amazing teamwork, and on behalf of the entire ACC team, I extend my deepest thanks to Rudy Rivera, Elena Robles, and Margarita Múnera for their outstanding leadership and vision in helping to get the ACC Mexico Chapter off the ground.”

Elena Robles, legal and government relations director at Estafeta Mexicana, has accepted the position of president of the chapter. Under her leadership, the chapter is poised to create meaningful educational and networking experiences specifically for in-house counsel across Mexico, with in-person events initially focusing on key cities including Ciudad Juarez, Mexico City, and Monterrey. The chapter will also continue offering virtual programs that cater to the growing in-house counsel community throughout the country.

Elena Robles, ACC Mexico chair shared, “As the President of the ACC Mexico Chapter, I am committed to ensuring that this chapter becomes a safe and dedicated space for in-house counsel to address our distinct challenges. Our goal is to create an environment where members can share experiences, connect with peers, and learn from one another, all while focusing on the unique needs and interests of in-house counsel in Mexico. I am grateful to everyone who joined us in this effort and look forward to growing this chapter together.”

