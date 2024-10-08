ACC President & CEO Veta T. Richardson Named as Women’s Bar Association 2024 Stars of the Bar Honoree

Centered around “Strong Communities, Strong Careers,” the event acknowledges attorneys who exemplify the symbiotic relationship between community engagement and professional excellence.

WASHINGTON – The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) proudly announces its President & CEO Veta T. Richardson was named as a 2024 Stars of the Bar honoree by the Women’s Bar Association (WBA). This recognition celebrates women who have led communities supporting women’s career development and others in the legal profession.

The Stars of the Bar is a cornerstone event for the legal community. Centered around “Strong Communities, Strong Careers,” the event acknowledges attorneys who exemplify the symbiotic relationship between community engagement and professional excellence.

Richardson, lauded for her exemplary leadership and dedication to advancing the legal profession, expressed her thoughts on this recognition: “I am deeply honored to be recognized by the Women’s Bar Association at their Stars of the Bar event. This acknowledgment not only celebrates individual achievement but also highlights our collective progress in advancing women in the legal profession. More importantly, it reinforces the importance of mentorship, collaboration, and reaching back to extend a hand and help others as we strengthen our careers and our communities.”

“We are thrilled to recognize Veta. T. Richardson as a 2024 Stars of the Bar honoree,” said Mary Blatch, President of the Women’s Bar Association. “Her commitment to leading legal communities and supporting the careers of others sets a shining example for all in our profession.”

The Stars of the Bar award ceremony took place Thursday, September 19, 2024, at the DC Bar Headquarters, 901 4th Street, NW, Washington, DC. Richardson and other honorees were celebrated for their outstanding contributions to the legal profession and their communities.

About the Association of Corporate Counsel: The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) is the premier global legal association that promotes the common professional and business interests of in-house counsel who work for corporations, associations and other organizations through information, education, networking, and advocacy. For more than 40 years, ACC has set the standard for in-house counsel and raised awareness regarding the value of the chief legal officer in the C-suite and boardroom. With more than 45,000 members employed by over 10,000 organizations and spanning 100+ nations, ACC connects its members to the people and resources necessary for both personal and professional growth. By in-house counsel, for in-house counsel® remains the foundation for ACC’s market leadership. For more information, visit www.acc.com and follow ACC on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About the Women’s Bar Association of the District of Columbia: The Women’s Bar Association of the District of Columbia was founded in 1917 to maintain the honor and integrity of the profession: to promote the administration of justice; to advance and protect the interests of women lawyers; to promote their mutual improvement; and to encourage a spirit of friendship among our members. For more information visit wbadc.org.