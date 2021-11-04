Activision Blizzard Agrees to Pay $18 Million to Settle Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Activision Blizzard also agreed to create new policies and programs that will prevent this kind of harassment from ever happening again.

After a number of controversies and investigations, gaming titan Activision Blizzard has agreed to pay a settlement of $18 million to former employees who experienced sexual harassment. This is a notable victory for sexual harassment victims around the United States, and it shows that all companies will eventually experience consequences for allowing this kind of misconduct. From the smallest convenience stores to the biggest technology corporations, everyone must take the issue of sexual harassment seriously.

The EEOC Has Been Instrumental in Organizing this Settlement

This multi-million-dollar settlement wouldn’t have been possible without assistance from the EEOC. Otherwise known as the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, this government organization is in charge of overseeing potential violations of the Civil Rights Act, most notably Title VII. The EEOC filed a civil rights lawsuit against Activision Blizzard in late September, which resulted in the gaming company immediately offering an $18-million settlement.

Where Will the Money Go?

So how will this $18-million settlement be distributed? It will be divided between several employees who suffered sexual harassment at Activision’s workplaces. These include pregnant women who were discriminated against because of their childbearing status, and also those who were fired for complaining about instances of sexual harassment.

Unfortunately, some of these victims are no longer alive to share in this victory, as at least one woman actually committed suicide after experiencing sexual harassment while working for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Promises to Change its Ways

Activision Blizzard also agreed to create new policies and programs that will prevent this kind of harassment from ever happening again. As part of a statement issued after they agreed to the settlement, Activision stated that it was planning to use new software tools and training programs to improve workplaces for all of its employees. It is worth mentioning that Activision is still facing additional complaints from other regulators, such as the SEC and Communications Workers of America.

