Adria Jensen Appointed to the Pines of Sarasota Foundation Board of Trustees 

SARASOTA, FL — Sarasota Partner Adria Maria Jensen has been named to the Pines of Sarasota Foundation Board of Trustees, furthering her commitment to giving back to organizations that provide critical services to the community.

The Pines of Sarasota Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the mission of the Pines of Sarasota, a senior living community that provides rehabilitation, skilled nursing, assisted living, and memory care services. The Foundation raises funds to enhance the quality of life for residents, provide nursing education programs, improve facilities, and ensure compassionate care for seniors, especially those who have outlived their financial resources.

“The Pines of Sarasota is a pillar of our community, truly elevating the quality of life for those it serves,” said Adria. “I look forward to working with my fellow board members to help the Foundation further support the great work of the Pines.”

A devoted client advocate, Adria represents individuals and companies in connection with contract disputes, management disputes, and real estate disputes, as well as estate, trust, and probate litigation. She serves a diverse client base, handling a wide array of matters as an advocate and mediator.

Dedicated to the betterment of her community, Adria has also held board positions with Meals on Wheels Sarasota and Legal Aid of Manasota.

