Adult Relationships Shape Childhood Memory Recall

Study finds childhood trauma memories shift with current relationship quality in young adults.

Researchers at Michigan State University have found that the way young adults remember difficult experiences from childhood can change depending on how their current relationships are going. The study suggests that memory recall of early hardship is not fixed in stone but can shift slightly as people move through adulthood and experience changes in support, stress, and connection with others, especially parents.

The research followed nearly 1,000 young adults over an eight-week period. During that time, participants were asked three separate times to reflect on their lives before age 18 and report whether they experienced events such as abuse, neglect, or other forms of hardship. At each point, they were also asked about the current quality of their relationships with parents, friends, and romantic partners. This allowed the research team to look at how present-day relationships lined up with changes in how people described their past.

Overall, participants were fairly consistent in their reports of childhood adversity. However, the researchers noticed small but meaningful changes in memory recall. The strongest link to these changes was the quality of the relationship with parents. When participants reported feeling more supported and less strained by their parents than usual, they were more likely to report fewer adverse childhood experiences. This pattern was most noticeable for memories related to emotional abuse, sexual abuse, and neglect.

The findings suggest that memory recall of childhood hardship contain two parts. One part is stable and reflects events that truly happened. The other part is flexible and seems to shift based on how people are feeling and relating to others in the present. According to the researchers, this does not mean people are making things up or forgetting major events. Instead, it shows that memory naturally blends past experiences with current meaning and emotional context.

William Chopik, an associate professor of psychology at Michigan State University and a co-author of the study, explained that people tend to be consistent in how they remember their past, but small changes still matter. He noted that memory is not like a video recording that stays the same forever. It is shaped over time as people grow, form new relationships, and see their life story in new ways.

The study also has implications for how adverse childhood experiences are used in research and healthcare. These experiences are often measured through surveys and intake forms, and the results are used to predict mental health outcomes, physical health risks, and overall well-being. The researchers suggest that paying attention to small shifts in reporting could lead to better understanding and use of these measures.

Annika Jaros, a research associate and co-author, pointed out that many systems rely on a single report of childhood adversity. This one-time snapshot may miss how a person’s current emotional state or relationship stress affects how the past is recalled. Repeating these assessments over time could offer a fuller picture and help professionals better understand what someone is dealing with in the present.

One idea raised by the team is to assess adverse childhood experiences more than once, rather than assuming one report tells the whole story. Changes in responses may offer clues about how a person is coping, how safe or supported they feel, and how they are making sense of their life history at that moment. These shifts could be useful signals rather than errors.

The findings also highlight the lasting role parents can play well into adulthood. Even after childhood has passed, the quality of the parent-child relationship appears to shape how early experiences are viewed and understood. Supportive relationships may help soften the emotional weight of painful memories, while strained relationships may bring those memories closer to the surface.

The study was published in the journal Child Abuse & Neglect and adds to a growing body of research showing that memory is active and responsive to current life conditions. By recognizing that recollections of childhood hardship include both stable facts and present-day influence, researchers and clinicians may be better equipped to interpret these reports with care and context.

