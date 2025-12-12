Advocating for Safety: Why Regulatory Reform for Supplements Is Crucial for Consumer Health

Although the Federal Trade Commission and the FDA monitor the advertising campaigns of supplement companies, the FDA should also ensure that all claims are truthful and not misleading in any way.

Supplements continue to be in high demand as more people are taking them for overall health and wellness. According to a study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 59 percent of adults said that they take at least one, while more than a third of children use dietary supplements. Experts say that the pandemic is one of the contributing factors in the rise of supplement use as more people have come to realize the importance of boosting their immunity and prioritizing their health. Marketing and social media have also played a crucial role in increased supplement use since younger people rely on information shared by their peers or celebrities to reach certain health goals.

With many individuals taking supplements without consulting a health provider first, it’s important that these products are properly regulated to keep consumers safe at all times. Here’s why regulatory reform for supplements is crucial for consumer health and wellbeing.

To Ensure Safety Before They’re Sold on the Market

Many people turn to supplements for a variety of reasons. Most individuals take them to fill nutrient gaps or prevent chronic illnesses, while others use them to get better sleep, improve certain aspects of their appearance, or lose weight. Those on a weight loss journey, in particular, are taking supplements to reduce their risks of associated health problems and symptoms like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and sleep apnea. With obesity increasing in the UK , the US, and other parts of the world due to high-calorie foods, physical inactivity, and larger portion sizes, it’s no wonder that the demand for fast-acting solutions is at an all-time high. As a result, pharmaceutical companies, as well as health startups are now releasing their own versions of weight loss supplements and other wellness products.

Government agencies like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) establish current good manufacturing practices so that all pharmaceutical companies will follow product quality standards and ensure labeling accuracy during the manufacturing process. In the case of supplements however, the FDA only regulates these products after they become available on the market. At this point, the FDA has the right to stop sales if they can prove that a supplement is unsafe or not complying with regulations. Post-market enforcement for supplements can lead to delays in removing unsafe or ineffective products from the market, so a regulatory reform should be considered to ensure that all supplements meet safety standards before they’re sold.

To Avert Adverse Effects

A lot of supplements are made from plant-based and natural ingredients, and it’s why we have botanical supplements like echinacea to combat colds and flu, animal-based products like collagen supplements for nail and skin health, and extracts like green tea extracts to boost metabolism. Since so many of these products are made from natural sources, they’re often thought to be safer and more effective than conventional medicines.

However, supplements are not entirely safe since some of them may cause adverse reactions when taken with other types of medications. Some natural products may even come with certain side effects if they’re taken in high doses. For instance, studies have shown that taking too many antioxidant supplements, such as Vitamins C and E, may reduce the effectiveness of chemotherapy in cancer patients. Meanwhile, taking too much Vitamin A can cause headaches and liver damage.

In the US, there are currently no regulations that limit the dosage that a supplement manufacturer can include in their product. It’s all up to the manufacturer to determine the right dose and ensure that their products are completely safe before placing them in the market. Although the National Institutes for Health has established safe intake levels for many nutrients, supplement companies are not prevented from recommending higher intake levels to their customers. To prevent adverse health effects, governments should consider reforming their regulatory policies on supplements, and the right serving sizes and dosages should be determined after extensive reviews by the FDA.

To Prevent Misleading Claims

Supplements can be a game changer if you want to manage certain health conditions or if you need to address nutrient deficiencies. However, bear in mind that many supplement manufacturers make misleading claims to advertise their products. A lot of supplements claim to treat or cure certain diseases, or they may imply that they are equal to or better than conventional medication. Without extensive research and testing to back up these claims though, taking these products may cause more harm than good. Although the Federal Trade Commission and the FDA monitor the advertising campaigns of supplement companies, the FDA should also ensure that all claims are truthful and not misleading in any way.

Regulatory reform for supplements is vital to consumers’ health. With more people relying on dietary supplements to enhance their wellbeing, government agencies should reform manufacturing, labeling, and marketing policies to ensure that supplements meet standards of safety at all times.