Advocus Adds Nathan Smith as Underwriting Attorney

CHICAGO — Chicago-based title insurance underwriter Advocus National Title Insurance Company (Advocus) recently welcomed attorney Nathan Smith to its Underwriting Department. In his new role, Nathan will be responsible for providing underwriting assistance by working with Advocus’ attorney agents. Day to day, his duties will consist of answering questions and providing approval for title matters concerning residential and commercial real estate transactions in the context of Advocus’ ongoing national expansion.

With over a decade of legal experience, Nathan brings a wealth of expertise in claims and underwriting. Most recently, he served as Claims Counsel at Stewart Title Guaranty Company where he managed a portfolio of complex title insurance claims and litigation. Nathan also served as Underwriting Counsel at Fidelity National Title, where he performed risk assessments and provided legal guidance on both residential and commercial transactions.

“Through our tried-and-true procedures and culture of collaboration and consensus-building, Advocus knows how to bring people together,” Smith said. “Advocus stands out for putting attorneys at the center of the process, and I am absolutely thrilled to contribute to a team that has reshaped, and continues to set, the standard for what the process can and should be.”

Smith’s career remains rooted in guiding litigation strategy, negotiating settlements, and overseeing cost control initiatives—all with a focus on delivering timely and effective resolutions for Advocus’ insureds. A certified Illinois State Bar Association arbitrator and mediator, Smith knows the value of discarding adversarial models in favor of getting to “yes.”

“Nathan’s experience at the intersection of claims management, underwriting, and legal operations makes him a perfect fit for Advocus as we continue to build a differentiated model grounded in legal integrity,” said Augie Butera, EVP and General Counsel at Advocus. “His track record of delivering results and educating peers exemplifies the values we bring to our agents and other customers every day.”

To learn more about Advocus and its attorney-centered approach to title insurance, visit advocus.com.

About Advocus

Advocus is a national provider of title insurance and settlement services dedicated to preserving the role of lawyers in real estate transactions. Founded in 1964 on the belief that every consumer deserves legal representation and advocacy, Advocus is dedicated to preserving the attorney’s role in real estate transactions and offering attorney-led underwriting expertise. With a growing presence in markets across the United States, Advocus continues to set the standard for excellence in the title insurance industry. For more information, visit www.advocus.com.