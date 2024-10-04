After Hurricane Helene, Sarasota Experts Warn Domestic Violence Cases May Rise

SPARCC in Sarasota Offers Critical Support

SARASOTA, FL — In the wake of Hurricane Helene’s devastation, experts are warning that domestic violence cases are likely to increase. Studies indicate that women are 14 times more likely to die from violence following natural disasters, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

As Domestic Violence Awareness Month begins in October, the leaders of Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC) in Sarasota want residents to know that help is available.

“Our community has been hit hard by Hurricane Helene, with some families losing everything to severe flooding,” said Jessica Hays, President & CEO of SPARCC. “The stress caused by this kind of devastation is immense, and unfortunately, we often see a rise in domestic violence in its aftermath. That’s why we’re speaking out now—no one should feel alone during this time. We are here to help.”

“Helene could be the most devastating storm our community has faced in half a century. In times like these, we must come together to support those who need it most,” said SPARCC board member and Shumaker Partner Patrick Duggan. “SPARCC’s resources are a lifeline, especially now. If you know someone who’s struggling, please don’t hesitate to share this message with them. Your outreach could make all the difference.”

SPARCC is a state-certified nonprofit organization dedicated to providing services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Sarasota and DeSoto counties. They offer year-round shelter, counseling, and a 24-hour crisis helpline, with offices in Sarasota, Venice, North Port, and Arcadia.

The national response to gender-based violence continues to grow. The White House recently announced new funding to address gender-based violence, with the Department of Justice releasing over $690 million in FY 2024 to support survivors. This includes over $40 million for new programs like trauma-informed training for law enforcement and strategies to combat technology-facilitated gender-based violence.

Visit SPARCC’s website for more information on services or to seek help, please contact their 24-hour crisis helpline. Call or Text 941.365.1976