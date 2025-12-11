Agiloft Launches Enterprise-Grade Obligation Management, Pioneering the AI-Native Era of Contract Lifecycle Management

Enterprises gain real-time visibility and control over post-signature obligations, helping reduce risk, enforce compliance, and accelerate business outcomes, turning contract data into operational intelligence.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – Agiloft, the global leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced the release of its AI-driven Obligation Management solution, a suite of breakthrough capabilities that empowers enterprises to transform contracts into actionable business intelligence. Powered by Agiloft’s CLM with AI on the inside™, the feature set transforms static contract text into data-driven intelligence, helping legal and contracting teams eliminate manual review, prevent value leakage, and improve compliance.

Every organization runs on commitments – deliverables, service-level agreements, renewals, compliance requirements, payments, milestones – defining what their business promises to deliver and what they are entitled to receive. Research from PwC shows that companies can lose 5–9% of annual revenue due to poor obligation management, notably when key commitments and deliverables are overlooked. However, organizations face a number of challenges when it comes to post-signature contract management, such as forgotten terms, manual tracking, and unclear ownership.

With Agiloft’s AI-enhanced Obligation Management, organizations can automate the extraction of their obligations from contracts, instantly identifying critical commitments, and eliminating human error and inefficiencies, while unlocking new levels of compliance and operational efficiency. Users can quickly surface the answers they need without manually scanning through pages of text, turning compliance into a strategic advantage by instantly surfacing the critical details teams typically spend hours searching for.

Once obligations are extracted, Agiloft takes it a step further: the platform allows businesses to assign tasks to individuals or teams, set deadlines, and track progress in real time. The system even sends automated reminders and escalates overdue tasks, ensuring contract commitments are never overlooked. Teams can also easily configure tracking rules or integrate obligation data with other enterprise systems to maintain a unified view of compliance.

With data-first visibility and advanced AI agents, organizations turn static contract commitments into structured and actionable data, enabling enterprises to operationalize their contracts at scale, reduce risk, and capture value, bridging one of the most pervasive gaps in modern business operations. Far beyond a feature launch, Agiloft’s data-first CLM marks a transformational shift in how organizations translate contractual promises into measurable performance and results, giving organizations complete clarity and confidence to execute the commitments that drive revenue, accelerate growth, and safeguard compliance.

“Enterprises today manage thousands of contracts, and the cost of missed obligations – whether penalties, compliance failures, or missed revenue – is staggering,” said Andy Wishart, Chief Product Officer at Agiloft. “With our new Obligation Management capabilities, we are giving enterprises data-rich tools for modern business transformation: to turn every contractual commitment into actionable insight, capture real business value, mitigate risk, and turn obligations into measurable outcomes.”

Agiloft’s Obligation Management delivers enterprise value through the following new capabilities:

Automated obligation extraction in a single click: At the center of this release is Screens Run Action (SRA), a new capability that enables users to send any contract document through Agiloft Screens with one click. The system automatically analyzes the contract, extracts key obligations, and sends the results directly back into the Agiloft platform, ready for review, reporting, and follow-up.

At the center of this release is Screens Run Action (SRA), a new capability that enables users to send any contract document through Agiloft Screens with one click. The system automatically analyzes the contract, extracts key obligations, and sends the results directly back into the Agiloft platform, ready for review, reporting, and follow-up. Ready-made obligation categories designed by legal experts: To help customers get immediate value, Agiloft’s team of legal experts have created a packaged library of out-of-the-box (OOTB) obligation types, organized into the categories that matter most to procurement and legal teams: Financial, Delivery, Service Levels, Termination, Confidentiality, Regulatory, Data, and Insurance. These pre-built categories give customers an immediate standards-based starting point, so teams can surface obligations using expert-informed playbooks and understand how their terms compare to what others in the market typically accept.

To help customers get immediate value, Agiloft’s team of legal experts have created a packaged library of out-of-the-box (OOTB) obligation types, organized into the categories that matter most to procurement and legal teams: Financial, Delivery, Service Levels, Termination, Confidentiality, Regulatory, Data, and Insurance. These pre-built categories give customers an immediate standards-based starting point, so teams can surface obligations using expert-informed playbooks and understand how their terms compare to what others in the market typically accept. Flexible customization for every business: For organizations with unique requirements, Agiloft now offers Custom Obligations. Users can start with any community-provided obligation screen and adjust it to fit their specific needs. They can edit an existing screen or copy it to create their own version, and the system will still bring the results back into Agiloft. This gives teams the flexibility to customize how obligations are extracted while keeping everything connected and easy to use across the platform.

For organizations with unique requirements, Agiloft now offers Custom Obligations. Users can start with any community-provided obligation screen and adjust it to fit their specific needs. They can edit an existing screen or copy it to create their own version, and the system will still bring the results back into Agiloft. This gives teams the flexibility to customize how obligations are extracted while keeping everything connected and easy to use across the platform. A purpose-built obligations data model: To turn extracted data into actionable insight, the dedicated obligations data model enables all extracted obligations to automatically populate a linked set of tables designed for tracking tasks, deadlines, and dependencies. This equips organizations to connect obligations to owners, set reminders and escalations, and establish cross-functional workflows.

To turn extracted data into actionable insight, the dedicated obligations data model enables all extracted obligations to automatically populate a linked set of tables designed for tracking tasks, deadlines, and dependencies. This equips organizations to connect obligations to owners, set reminders and escalations, and establish cross-functional workflows. New contract views and dashboards for total visibility: With new interface updates, obligations are shown directly within the contract record and power a set of prebuilt obligation dashboards. These dashboards give teams a consolidated view of upcoming commitments, past-due items, and high-risk gaps, helping enterprises capture lost revenue, avoid missed deadlines, compliance issues, and financial penalties.

Agiloft’s AI-driven Obligation Management works seamlessly with thousands of other enterprise systems through the Agiloft Integration Hub. This enables organizations to sync obligations with performance metrics, financial systems, and CRM tools, creating a 360-degree view of their contractual obligations and ensuring that key data flows smoothly across departments.

Agiloft’s Screens now brings three powerful layers of intelligence to every contract review:

Empowering precision and efficiency in redlining: A new redlining configuration panel enables teams to guide how the LLM rewrites language during contract review. Users can set preferred wording for redlines, choose the style of redlining they want (more direct, more conservative, etc.), and add a default explanation for why a change is being suggested. This ensures that contract edits feel consistent with the company’s standards and policies, while still benefiting from AI-driven speed and intelligence.

A new redlining configuration panel enables teams to guide how the LLM rewrites language during contract review. Users can set preferred wording for redlines, choose the style of redlining they want (more direct, more conservative, etc.), and add a default explanation for why a change is being suggested. This ensures that contract edits feel consistent with the company’s standards and policies, while still benefiting from AI-driven speed and intelligence. Driving compliance and contract standardization: Customers who use both Agiloft CLM and Screens can now pull approved contract language directly from their clause library when configuring a playbook. Using the Screens Word add-in, these suggestions appear directly when reviewing contracts in Word. This means the system uses the organization’s own preferred clauses to shape its suggested edits. As a result, contract redlines automatically align with the customer’s best practices, vetted language, and internal standards.

Customers who use both Agiloft CLM and Screens can now pull approved contract language directly from their clause library when configuring a playbook. Using the Screens Word add-in, these suggestions appear directly when reviewing contracts in Word. This means the system uses the organization’s own preferred clauses to shape its suggested edits. As a result, contract redlines automatically align with the customer’s best practices, vetted language, and internal standards. Ensuring security while scaling collaboration: Simple role-based permissions – Admin, Editor, and Reviewer – are now available, giving organizations more control over how their playbooks are shared and maintained. This helps teams confidently expand Screens’ use across the company, while protecting trusted, vetted playbooks from accidental edits, unlocking broader adoption without sacrificing quality or consistency.

“Agiloft Screens is evolving how we manage and review contracts,” said Scott Han, Senior Associate Counsel at Morning Consult, a global decision intelligence and AI company. “By implementing our company standards directly into Screens and leveraging AI-assisted review and analysis, Screens is driving standardization and efficiency for our team. Whether we are reviewing inbound or outbound contracts, the ability to quickly redline and ensure compliance has been streamlining our workflow and reduced review times. We are eager to expand our use of Screens to further improve our review process and unlock even more value across our organization.”

Agiloft’s modern technology brings intelligence and automation to obligation management, giving enterprises a complete view of their obligations and empowering them to act with confidence. With its AI-driven extraction, integration capabilities, and data-driven approach to execution, Agiloft’s new Obligation Management solution marks a major step in the company’s AI-native vision for CLM, which aims to transform contract management from a static system of record into a system of autonomous action.

“This launch is only the beginning,” added Wishart. “Agiloft is on an agentic AI journey, building toward a future where AI can actively collaborate, reason, and take meaningful actions across the contract lifecycle. Obligation Management is the latest step in that direction, and many more are already in development.”

To learn more about Agiloft, please visit agiloft.com.

About Agiloft

Agiloft is the global value leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), offering the industry’s only no-code platform with AI on the Inside™ to enhance efficiency, cut review times by up to 80%, and accelerate business. Its Data-first Agreement Platform (DAP) transforms contracts into strategic, data-rich assets, integrating with 1,000+ systems to drive decisions and efficiency. Trusted by brands like Alkermes, Balluff, and TaylorMade, Agiloft boasts a 96% renewal rate and 100% satisfaction for implementations. Backed by KKR, JMI Equity, and FTV Capital, Agiloft empowers businesses to drive smarter strategies, faster decision-making and game-changing competitive advantage. Learn more at www.agiloft.com.