AI Legal Tech Leader Evisort Hires New Vice President of Product Marketing

Attorney and tech leader Hal Marcus joins Evisort to accelerate contract lifecycle management and AI innovation.

SAN FRANCISCO – Evisort, the no-code contract intelligence platform loved by legal, procurement, finance and sales operation teams worldwide, today announced Hal Marcus as the company’s new vice president of product marketing. Marcus will lead Evisort’s efforts to bring its cutting-edge solutions to a broader audience and evangelize the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) in the legal field.

“Transforming contracts from static documents to actionable data opens up new vistas for businesses,” said Marcus. ”Far beyond automating tasks, contract data can help businesses spot opportunities, reduce costs, accelerate revenue, and minimize risk. Today, the technology is catching up to the vision, and the market is ripe to benefit from it.”

Immediately before joining Evisort, Marcus was senior director of product marketing at DocuSign and was instrumental in the 2020 acquisition of Seal Software and the launch of new products for legal workflow and data security. Additionally, Marcus has served as a litigator for an Am Law 100 law firm, general counsel for a startup tech company, and sales, marketing, and product management leader at companies including Thomson Reuters, OpenText, and LexisNexis.

Throughout his career, Marcus has built a reputation as a thought leader on legal AI use cases like e-discovery and contract analysis, as well as an author published by Legaltech News, the Corporate Counsel Business Journal, ILTA, and the American Bar Association.

“Hal’s extensive expertise in transformative technologies and the legal industry will be invaluable as Evisort continues to grow and scale,” said Michaela Dempsey, chief marketing officer of Evisort. “Hal is the right person to lead the evolution of Evisort’s legal technology transformation. He delivers value through connected contract data across the businesses and helps our customers unlock the full potential of AI for the legal profession.”

Hiring Marcus is one of the many ways Evisort has recently doubled down on its commitment to driving customer value. In the past few months, Evisort has reimagined its brand and rolled out a new generative AI capability.

Evisort created the industry’s first smart OCR AI with multi-language capabilities and expanded its clause library to help customers accelerate end-to-end contracting. Last fall, Evisort also became the first AI-native CLM company to be certified for both ISO 27001 for information security and ISO 27701 for privacy.

About Evisort

Evisort offers the next generation of AI-powered contract intelligence. Evisort’s AI platform for contract lifecycle management and analysis connects contract data, unlocks productivity, and delivers digital workflows that create great experiences across the enterprise. Powered by proprietary AI trained on 11M+ contracts and 1B+ data points, Evisort is the first AI-native CLM company to achieve ISO 27001 and 27701 certifications in addition to SOC 2 Type 2 certification. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company supports legal, finance, sales, procurement and IT organizations around the globe. For more information, visit www.evisort.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.