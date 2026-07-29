Alec B. Poland Joins Shumaker as an Associate in Corporate, Tax & Transactions Service Line

“Alec’s thoughtful, efficient style and foundation in corporate and transactional law make him a welcome addition to our team and will serve clients well as he supports a wide range of business and transactional matters,” said Jack Santaniello, Shumaker Partner and Corporate, Tax & Transactions Service Line Lead.

CHARLOTTE, NC — Alec B. Poland has joined Shumaker as an Associate, bringing a reliable, efficient, and analytical approach to the firm’s Corporate, Tax & Transactions Service Line. He focuses his practice on general corporate and transactional law, assisting clients with commercial transactions, corporate governance, and merger and acquisition (M&A) matters.

Alec’s decision to practice law was driven by a desire to solve complex problems—an interest reflected in his solutions-oriented approach to helping clients evaluate issues, navigate transaction details, and move business objectives forward.

“Alec’s thoughtful, efficient style and foundation in corporate and transactional law make him a welcome addition to our team and will serve clients well as he supports a wide range of business and transactional matters,” said Jack Santaniello, Shumaker Partner and Corporate, Tax & Transactions Service Line Lead.

Prior to joining Shumaker, Alec practiced at another North Carolina-area law firm and served as a corporate legal extern for a Toledo-based company. His experience also includes working as a legal intern for the Honorable David C. Riffel in the Michigan 23rd Judicial Circuit Court.

Alec earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from The University of Toledo College of Law, where he served as an Articles Editor for The University of Toledo Law Review. He also holds a B.A., with Honors, in Political Science Pre-Law from Michigan State University.

Whether you are starting, running, buying, or selling a business, Shumaker’s Corporate, Tax & Transactions Service Line provides seasoned legal advice that leaves you in the best possible position. Our counsel ranges from the daily matters of agreements, contracts, and tax planning to once-in-a-lifetime events like mergers and acquisitions and sales, making a powerful difference in the life of your business venture.

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