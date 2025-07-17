Alia A. Kadri Appointed to the Toledo Bar Association’s Grievance Committee 

Alia’s service on the Grievance Committee further emphasizes her commitment to the profession and the broader legal community in Northwest Ohio.

TOLEDO, OH — Shumaker Associate Alia A. Kadri, an attorney in the firm’s Litigation & Disputes and Labor & Employment Service Lines, has been appointed to serve on the Toledo Bar Association’s Grievance Committee. As a committee member, Alia will play a critical role in protecting the public and upholding the integrity of the legal profession. The Committee is responsible for receiving, investigating, and prosecuting complaints of attorney misconduct, and may recommend sanctions against lawyers who violate the Ohio Rules of Professional Conduct.

“Alia’s appointment reflects her strong commitment to ethical practice and her dedication to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism in our legal community,” said Reed Hauptman, Toledo Managing Partner and Management Committee Member at Shumaker. “We are proud to see her stepping into this important role.”

At Shumaker, Alia has experience representing clients in complex business and commercial disputes. She assists clients with a wide range of legal issues, including contract disputes, property-related matters, and employment-related issues.

