Alimony Battle Flares Again in Florida Legislature 

A new article from The Sun-Sentinel1 is reporting that a new law has moved into the Florida legislature. After the former Florida governor denied this proposal twice and performed an acrimonious effort to overhaul the state’s alimony laws is on the move in the Florida Legislature, the plan is under consideration.

The plan under consideration this year would do away with permanent alimony but would not be retroactive to past alimony cases. For nearly a decade, efforts to revamp Florida’s alimony laws have pitted homemakers and stay-at-home dads against breadwinners, who claim they are forced to continue working long past retirement age so they can afford to make required monthly payments to ex-spouses.

The alimony overhaul proposals have led to emotional debates and have been hotly contested, resulting in a near-fracas outside then-Gov. Scott’s office in 2016.

As in the past, proponents of this year’s effort — including the group Florida Family Fairness — are lined up against The Florida Bar’s Family Law Section and the Florida chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. Both sides again have hired some of the state’s most powerful lobbying firms.

The proposal also would do away with permanent alimony and would significantly shrink the duration of alimony currently allowed. The proposal would terminate alimony when an alimony payer reaches retirement age, except in certain circumstances.

The bill is currently on Gov. DeSantis’ desk.

What are the different types of alimony?

In the state of Florida, four types of alimony are provided. They are known as:

Temporary Alimony – Lower earning spouses who need temporary financial support.

Bridging the Gap Alimony – Designed to support the spouse for a temporary, set period

Rehabilitative Alimony – Designed to provide financial support to a spouse with the opportunity to self-support

Durational Alimony – providing durational alimony to provide economic assistance for a set period

Permanent Alimony – Periodic payments of financial support paid to an ex-spouse for an indefinite duration.

Alimony payments can be difficult for many individuals who have recently gone through a divorce. There are often strong feelings and significant amounts of stress associated with giving regular payments to someone after a divorce, especially if the divorce process was painful.

On top of these emotional issues, there are some very real financial concerns with being able to afford alimony on top of the divorce costs and child support payments if there were children in the marriage.

