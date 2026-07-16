Allison I. Gilbert Joins TutorSmart’s Board of Directors, Furthering Shumaker’s Commitment to Literacy

A former educator, Allie understands firsthand the impact that thoughtful, supportive intervention can have on a child’s educational journey.

TOLEDO, OH — Shumaker Associate Allison I. Gilbert has joined the Board of Directors of TutorSmart of Greater Toledo, continuing the firm’s involvement in the organization and furthering its commitment to improving literacy in its communities.

Founded in Toledo, TutorSmart is a nonprofit organization committed to helping local elementary students reach grade level in reading through a combination of proven tutoring methods and personalized support. The organization is driven by the belief that education can be transformed through meaningful connections, data-driven insights, and community support, bringing together advocates ranging from educators to data analysts to design high-impact tutoring strategies.

“At TutorSmart, we are transforming tutoring across Greater Toledo through our partnerships with schools and districts. By supporting our schools with high-impact tutoring, we are leveraging the knowledge and expertise of our team to change the trajectory of our kids, our schools, and our community. We are honored that Allie Gilbert has joined our Board of Directors, and we are deeply appreciative of the continued support we receive from Shumaker,” said Tiffany Adamski, Executive Director of TutorSmart.

Allie is a member of Shumaker’s Benefits Service Line, where she leverages her eye for detail and diverse professional experience when counseling clients through the intricacies of employee benefits, health and welfare, and single and multiemployer retirement plans. A former educator, Allie understands firsthand the impact that thoughtful, supportive intervention can have on a child’s educational journey.

“I am excited for the opportunity to serve on TutorSmart’s Board of Directors,” said Allie. “As a former teacher, helping students reach their fullest potential is a cause near and dear to my heart. This role gives me the chance to continue supporting educational initiatives here in Toledo while contributing to Shumaker’s firmwide philanthropic cause of improving literacy.”

Shumaker has a long history of giving back to TutorSmart. As part of its Make a Difference through Literacy Initiative, the firm donated $5,000 to TutorSmart’s literacy program in 2023. Attorneys Jack Kelly and Nick Huckaby have also served on the organization’s Board of Directors.

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