Anderson Couple Sentenced to Combined 75 Years in Federal Prison for Sexually Exploiting Infant

Investigators located over 2,400 image files of child sex abuse material and approximately 170 video files of bestiality on Powell’s cell phone. On Smith’s cell phone, investigators found more than 5,000 images and videos of child sex abuse material.

INDIANAPOLIS – Jamie M. Powell, a/k/a Jamie Cramer, 44, and Richard Smith, 42, both of Anderson, Indiana, have been sentenced for their roles in a conspiracy to sexually exploit a minor.

Powell has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit the sexual exploitation of a minor as well as actual and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. Powell must also pay $10,000 in restitution.

Richard Smith has been sentenced to 50 years in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit the sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child sexual abuse material. Smith must also pay $10,000 in restitution. His federal sentence was ordered to be served consecutively to his state convictions for Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Battery with Bodily Injury to a Public Safety Officer, for which he received concurrent sentences of 16-, 5-, and 4-years imprisonment.

According to court documents, Powell is the mother of five children, including Minor Victim 1, who was between one and two years old at the time of the offense. In early 2020, the Department of Child Services (DCS) filed to terminate Powell’s parental rights. Powell relocated to an apartment in Anderson, with three of her children and her boyfriend, Richard Smith. Powell’s youngest children, Minor Victim 1 and Minor Witness 1 were in DCS Custody.

Between late 2020 and early 2021, Powell and Smith discussed Smith’s sexual interest in Powell’s children and in bestiality over text messages. In those messages, the couple agreed for Powell to molest Minor Victim 1 and produce sexually explicit photos and videos of the child to send to Smith. The messages also contained extremely graphic and crude requests from Smith detailing how he wanted Powell to abuse the minor.

Throughout this time, Powell was permitted to have supervised visitation with two of her children, including Minor Victim 1. During these court-ordered visitations, Powell waited until supervisors were not looking to record sexually explicit videos and images of the child, attempting to evade suspicion by pretending to change her diaper. In total, over 25 visits, Powell produced 577 images and videos of child sexual abuse of Minor Victim 1 and shared 486 of them with Smith.

The Indiana State Police, Pendleton Post, detected and investigated this matter. They were assisted later by the U.S. Secret Service and the Indianapolis Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force. The Indiana Department of Corrections provided valuable assistance. All agencies worked together to rescue the victim. The sentences were imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Richard L. Young.

“Parents and caretakers who violate the sanctity of trust by exploiting their own children, before they are even old enough to walk or speak, are cruel and vile monsters. The pursuit of those who choose to victimize children is some of the most important work our office does,” said John E. Childress, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Jamie Powell and Richard Smith will now spend decades in federal prison where they cannot exploit another child thanks to the dedication and talents of our State Police, federal law enforcement partners, and AUSA.”

“Child sexual exploitation is a heinous crime that will not be tolerated. The idea that the victim in this case was a toddler, abused by a parent, makes it even more vile,” said Special Agent in Charge Ike Barnes, of the Indianapolis Field Office. “The U.S. Secret Service is committed to imposing its full arsenal of investigative resources to help pursue crimes against children and is proud to stand up for defenseless victims. Thank you to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Indiana, the Indiana State Police, and all the law enforcement partners who helped bring justice in this case.”

“I would also like to thank Assistant United States Attorney Tiffany Preston on her commitment to insuring justice for the victim in this case. The Indiana State Police encourages individuals to report any suspected child exploitation crimes to law enforcement,” said Detective Bradley Tucker, of the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post.

Acting U.S Attorney Childress thanked Assistant United States Attorney Tiffany J. Preston, who prosecuted this case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.