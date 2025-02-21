Andrew J. Mayts, Jr. Honored with the 2025 Leadership Tampa Alumni Parke Wright III Leadership Award 

Shumaker congratulates Andy on this well-deserved recognition and applauds his unwavering dedication to his clients, colleagues, and community.

TAMPA, FL – Shumaker Partner Andrew J. Mayts, Jr. has been awarded the prestigious 2025 Leadership Tampa Alumni (LTA) Parke Wright III Leadership Award. This award recognizes a Leadership Tampa alumnus who has demonstrated leadership that goes beyond professional responsibilities and has made a significant impact on the Tampa Bay community.

A distinguished attorney and community leader, Andy has consistently exemplified integrity, dedication, and a passion for service. A proud Leadership Tampa Class of 2010 graduate, Andy’s leadership extends well beyond his legal practice, influencing the business sector, civic initiatives, and military support organizations.

“Andy’s unwavering commitment to the betterment of our community is truly inspiring,” said Ron Christaldi, Shumaker Partner; President/CEO, Shumaker Advisors Florida; Leadership Tampa Alumnus Class of 2003; and 2020 Parke Wright III Leadership Award Recipient.

“His leadership, advocacy, and tireless service reflect the very essence of this award, and he has earned this recognition for his incredible contributions.”

Andy’s dedication to the Tampa Bay Chamber led to his appointment as Chair, where he played a pivotal role in fostering regional economic growth and business development. His commitment to public service was further recognized when Governor Ron DeSantis appointed him to the 13th Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Committee, a role in which he upholds the integrity of the judicial system.

Beyond his professional achievements, Andy is deeply devoted to supporting the military community. As Legal Counsel for the U.S. Special Operations Memorial Foundation Board of Directors, he helps preserve the legacy of fallen special operations members. Additionally, as a member of the Air Mobility Commander’s Civic Leader Program, he advocates for airmen and their families.

Andy’s passion for civic engagement is evident through his extensive involvement in local organizations. A dedicated alumnus of the University of South Florida (USF), he serves on the USF Financing Corporation and previously held a leadership role in the USF Alumni Association. He is also actively engaged with the Hillsborough County Children’s Board, where he currently serves as Secretary/Treasurer.

In the legal field, Andy is a trusted leader, actively involved in The Florida Bar’s Real Property, Probate, and Trust Law Section; the Hillsborough County Bar Association; and the Stetson College of Law Veterans Law Institute Advisory Board. His dedication to advancing the legal profession is reflected in his role as a Fellow of the Construction Lawyers Society of America and as a trustee of the Hillsborough County Bar Foundation.

“I am truly honored to receive the Parke Wright III Leadership Award,” said Andy. ”Leadership is about service, and I am grateful for the opportunity to give back to a community that has given so much to me. I look forward to continuing to support and advocate for the people and organizations that make Tampa Bay such a remarkable place to live and work.”

Shumaker congratulates Andy on this well-deserved recognition and applauds his unwavering dedication to his clients, colleagues, and community.

