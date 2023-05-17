Andrew R. Marsh Joins Shumaker’s Broker-Dealer Litigation and Arbitration Team 

Andrew works with financial firms and financial advisors, and he is part of a team that advises employees and financial institutions.

SARASOTA, FL — Shumaker, one of the largest law groups in the United States working with the brokerage industry, has added Associate Andrew R. Marsh to its Litigation and Disputes Service Line, where he is a member of the Broker-Dealer Litigation and Arbitration Team.

“We are focused on continued success for our clients and keeping up with their legal matters. Andrew is a great addition to our team and will play an integral role with our team and our clients,” said Mike Taaffe, Partner and Litigation and Disputes Regional Service Line Leader and Financial Services Business Sector Chair.

Andrew works with financial firms and financial advisors, and he is part of a team that advises employees and financial institutions regarding compliance with—as well as breach and enforcement of—Restrictive Covenants, including covenants not to compete, customer non-solicitation, and confidentiality.

Prior to joining Shumaker, Andrew attended New England Law in Boston, where he concentrated on business law and litigation and received his compliance and risk management certification. He received his B.A. from Boston University, where he was on the Varsity Men’s Rowing Team.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve. Shumaker has offices in Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, and South Carolina.