APHIS Successfully Negotiates Removal of Creeping Thistle as a Quarantine Pest in Soybean and Wheat Exported to Vietnam 

As of September 29, Vietnam no longer regulates creeping thistle (Cirsium arvense) as a quarantine pest. As a result, U.S. wheat or soybeans exported to Vietnam no longer need to be certified as free of creeping thistle. This advancement is the result of APHIS’ multiyear effort to remove creeping thistle from Vietnam’s quarantine pest list.

U.S. wheat and soybean producers will greatly benefit from this decision. Prior to Vietnam’s removal of creeping thistle from their quarantine pest list, export certification required additional inspections specifically for creeping thistle. This could involve diagnostic testing for suspect weed seeds, leading to costly delays and unanticipated testing procedures. APHIS’ efforts have removed that burden. In addition, the presence of creeping thistle in a U.S. wheat or soybean production area will no longer be a factor for determining its suitability for export to Vietnam, opening this market to more producers.

In 2022, U.S. soybean exports to Vietnam were valued at $390 million, and U.S. wheat exports to the country were valued at $108 million.