ARCHER Systems Launches AIM to Raise the Standard for Review of Complex Case Records

New managed review service combines purpose-built AI, clinical validation, and enterprise-grade infrastructure to deliver submission-ready, source-linked case materials.

Houston, TX — ARCHER Systems, LLC announced the launch of AIM, a managed review service designed to help law firms move from complex medical records and supporting documents to organized, submission-ready case materials with greater speed, traceability, and confidence.

Built for high-scrutiny pre-settlement and post-settlement case work up and claims administration, AIM combines purpose-built AI with experienced nurse reviewer validation to identify key evidence, verify findings, and create structured outputs to substantiate cases. Every critical detail is tied back to its source, creating a transparent review trail that shows what was surfaced, what was validated, and where it lives in the record.

For firms managing large volumes of medical and supporting documentation, the challenge is not just speed. It is confidence in what has been reviewed, what has been verified, and whether the output is complete enough to use without extensive follow-up. AIM was built to address that challenge directly and to establish a higher standard for review in complex, mass tort litigation.

“Law firms should not have to choose between speed and confidence when the work will face scrutiny,” said Natalie Herr, Chief Operating Officer at ARCHER Systems. “AIM helps teams receive organized case materials with a transparent, source-linked review trail, backed by clinical validation from experienced nurse reviewers.”

What sets AIM apart is not simply that it uses AI, but how that AI is developed and applied. ARCHER’S proprietary review model trains AIM to identify highly specific information across complex records and supporting documents based on the needs of a particular matter, tort, or settlement. The review parameters are developed in collaboration with ARCHER’S clinical subject matter experts, ensuring that the system is structured around the most relevant evidence. AIM then surfaces findings for validation and annotations by experienced nurse reviewers, who confirm or refine outputs before they are finalized.

This approach gives ARCHER a differentiated model compared with generic AI tools and traditional managed review services that often depend on disconnected workflows or place the burden of validation back on the law firm. AIM brings purpose-built AI and embedded clinical expertise together in a single managed review service designed for consistency and traceability.

AIM is developed on Palantir’s enterprise-grade platform, providing a proven technical foundation for security, scale, rigor, and complexity. Combined with ARCHER’S litigation-specific design and clinical review processes and resources, AIM is built to support a more consistent, auditable approach to review.

“AIM reflects where we believe legal review is headed,” said Robby Avery, Chief Executive Officer of ARCHER Systems. “Law firms need more than speed. They need a system used by a team they can trust to surface what matters, validate critical details, and produce work product that is verifiable. AIM was built to meet that need.”

AIM is designed to support review of both medical records and supporting documents in matters where completeness, traceability, and consistency matter. Rather than delivering raw summaries alone, AIM provides structured outputs that help teams work from organized case materials tied to the underlying record.

Key AIM capabilities include:

Purpose-built AI designed to identify relevant evidence across complex medical records and supporting documents

Clinical validation by experienced nurse reviewers, so outputs are not generated by AI alone

Source-linked findings that connect key details back to the underlying documentation

Transparent review trails showing what was surfaced, what human reviewers confirmed or refined, and why

Structured, usable outputs that help teams work from organized case materials rather than unstructured summaries

Consistent review standards at scale for matters involving high volume and tight timelines

AIM represents a meaningful step forward in how document review is performed in mass tort and complex litigation for both pre-settlement case work up and post-settlement claims administration. By combining AI-powered analysis with human expertise, ARCHER helps clients reduce manual burden while maintaining the review integrity needed for high-scrutiny work.

“ARCHER’S advantage is not AI for its own sake,” said Avery. “It is a review standard built around the realities of this work: one that is traceable, clinically validated, and designed to produce materials teams can use immediately.”

AIM is now available through ARCHER as a managed review service for law firms handling complex litigation and mass tort matters.

To learn more or request a demo, visit aim.archersystems.ai or contact aim@archersystems.com.

About AIM

AIM is ARCHER’S managed review service for medical records and supporting case documents in mass tort and complex litigation. Combining purpose-built AI with experienced nurse reviewer validation, AIM helps law firms turn complex case files into verified, submission-ready materials with source-linked evidence, transparent review trails, and structured outputs built for scrutiny.

About ARCHER Systems, LLC

ARCHER Systems, LLC, provides technology-enabled services and operational support for mass tort and complex litigation. ARCHER helps clients manage high-volume legal workflows with greater efficiency, consistency, and confidence through specialized expertise, scalable processes, and solutions built for the realities of complex case administration.