Are Fruit Pickers Vulnerable to Sexual Harassment in Fresno?

In Fresno, there are a vast number of successful farms. These farms provide the surrounding area with incredible produce, including all kinds of fresh fruit. In addition, many of these farms export harvests to locations around the world. In order to keep this industry going, a considerable workforce is required. It’s no secret that a large portion of this workforce consists of Mexican immigrants and temporary workers. Over the years, it has become clear that these individuals are especially vulnerable to workplace harassment. But why is this?

Language Barriers

Many farmworkers are vulnerable to sexual harassment because of language barriers. They may be unable to express themselves clearly, and they not feel confident about reporting instances of sexual harassment in a clear manner. In addition, simply expressing that they are not comfortable with certain behavior can be difficult for these individuals.

Unfamiliarity with US Laws

Another problem for farmworkers is their unfamiliarity with US laws. These individuals may be totally unaware of the rights they have in the United States. As a result, they may assume that sexual harassment is commonplace in the United States and that they should simply accept it without protesting too much.

Legal Status

Farmworkers may be especially vulnerable to sexual harassment due to their legal status. In many situations, employers hire workers who may not be legal residents. This gives them immense power over their workers, as they can threaten to turn them in to the authorities at any time. Many workers have admitted to being blackmailed by their superiors. For example, an employer might threaten their worker with legal consequences if they refuse sexual advances. Workers who find jobs as undocumented immigrants may also feel like they have no choice but to accept poor working conditions since it is so difficult to find work without legal status.

Help is always available for those who need it. Although fruit pickers and agricultural workers in California may be more vulnerable to sexual harassment, this doesn’t mean that guilty parties should escape consequences. Book your consultation with a legal professional today, and you can explore all of your options and strive towards justice.