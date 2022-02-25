Are Medical Expenses Covered by Car Insurance?

If you get into an accident and you’re covered by your auto insurance, you still have to pay for any medical expenses above that “liability limit.”

When you get in a car accident and your medical expenses exceed your car insurance coverage, you will need to file a claim with your medical insurance for the rest of the bills.

If you know that my medical expenses exceed my car insurance coverage, what should I do?

Please submit a claim with both your auto and medical insurers to ensure they both cover their proportional share of the expenses. If one company pays more than they’re supposed to, we’ll make sure their overpayment is refunded appropriately. This will help keep things fair for you and all other members on each plan.

How long will it take to get paid?

It can take as little as 15 days to as long as 90. Depending on your claim and the state in which you live, the process is different. Please call your medical insurance for specific information on how long your claim process takes.

Will this cover me if I get hit by a car? No, only medical bills for you or someone in your family are covered by this. If it’s not a medically related accident, like being hit by an automobile, you’re out of luck. “I was rear-ended and I’ve never been in a car accident before—is my first injury covered by my auto insurance?” Yes. When you turn a certain age, most states require you to prove bodily injury coverage (BI).

How to make claim after an accident?

To make a claim, please first contact your medical insurance to determine which company is responsible for paying for the medical expenses. Next, seek independent financial and legal advice from an experienced attorney regarding the necessary steps to take.

“I’ve been in several car accidents, and I really don’t remember much about them. Is my medical insurance up to date?” Probably not. Ask your doctor or a licensed attorney competent in automobile injuries to review your health records.

Use Legal Assistance for Car Insurance Claim

You must choose an experienced car accident attorney to handle your claim. A good West Palm Beach Car Accident Lawyer can help you submit an insurance claim after the accident. You should contact your health insurance company and follow the necessary steps to get your medical expenses covered.

Most car insurance companies have a liability limit, which is the amount they will pay to cover injuries sustained in an accident they caused. If you exceeded this limit, you should go to a personal injury attorney who can help you collect what’s left of your medical bills.

If you have been injured in an automobile accident, there are some steps you can take right away to make sure that everything goes smoothly with regard to getting the compensation that belongs to you.