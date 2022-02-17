Are Pedestrian Accidents on the Rise in California?

For Pedestrians

If you are planning on walking in the city or a high trafficked area, it is important to walk defensively and expect the unexpected. Pedestrians should:

Always walk on the sidewalk.

Always look left, right, then left again before crossing the street.

Be aware of vehicles running red lights at an intersection. Don’t assume a vehicle will stop.

Avoid alcohol and drug use.

Cross the street at a marked crosswalk, when possible.

Stay clear of texting or talking on the phone when crossing the street.

Who is Most at Risk?

In California, safety is a major concern when it comes to pedestrians. Certain groups of people are found more at risk of being injured or killed in pedestrian-motor vehicle accidents in California. The most frequent victims of pedestrian accidents include people 65 and older, as well as children under the age of 15.

Older Adults

The risk of dying in a pedestrian accident increases with age. Studies have shown that elderly pedestrians have an increased risk of getting into an accident due to a decline in their vision, mental function, and other physical conditions that come with aging. Senior Zones are becoming implemented across California to eligible streets and require drivers to slow down and pay attention to the roads. These zones are installed in neighborhoods with a primarily elderly population as well as near senior living facilities.

Children

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, one in every five children under the age of 15 were killed in traffic accidents in 2017. Young children do not have the skills needed to cross the road safely. They can often be impulsive and can be easily distracted. If your child walks to school, walk with them first to show them the best and safest route to school. Make sure they are following the same route each day, and encourage them to walk with a friend or buddy. It is important to teach your child at a young age to follow traffic signals and to make safe decisions.

What to Do After a Pedestrian Accident?

If you have been injured in a pedestrian accident due to someone else’s negligent behavior, it’s important that you carefully collect evidence. Your ability to recover damages for the full extent of your injuries, both physical and emotional, is reliant on the fact that you are thorough and responsible about your post-accident process. Here are the most widely suggested recommendations.