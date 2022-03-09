Are There Sexual Harassment Laws That Apply to Workplaces in Wichita?

The Kansas Human Rights Commission has the authority to receive and investigate certain kinds of complaints, including those related to sexual harassment.

Wichita, KS – Most sexual harassment lawsuits are brought under federal laws that apply to workers throughout the entire country. However, some states have also passed similar laws that either overlap with these federal protections, or provide additional regulations that employers within the state need to follow. There are Kansas sexual harassment lawyers available to explain the specifics how these rules work in practice.

State level protections for workers

The state of Kansas has passed some laws and regulations that deal with sexual harassment in the workplace. One law deals specifically with using phones or other communications devices to harass or threaten individuals in an unlawful or sexual manner. Anyone who is found guilty of these offenses will receive a criminal sentence. The employer may also choose to penalize the worker in other ways if they have been arrested or convicted of a crime, especially if the criminal act of harassment using a communication device was committed in the workplace. A similar criminal law exists for stalking to prevent repeated acts that compromise the safety of another person. Wichita sexual harassment lawyers can explain these laws further.

The state has laws in the Kansas Act Against Discrimination which are very similar to federal protections that make things like quid pro quo harassment or a hostile work environment illegal. This means that worker’s boss cannot request any sexual acts as a condition of employment or receiving benefits, and the person cannot be subjected to consistent mistreatment by coworkers or customers that is based on gender or sex. There is also a state law requirement that each employer must have information about sexual harassment policies in their employee handbook.

Kansas Human Rights Commission

The Kansas Human Rights Commission has the authority to receive and investigate certain kinds of complaints, including those related to sexual harassment. These are related to illegal forms of discrimination and other violations of labor laws that may be based on things like gender or sex, as well as disability status, race, or religion. Once a complaint is investigated, the commission attempts to get a settlement in writing between the victim and their employer or other individual named in the complaint. If this is not possible, there will need to be a public hearing related to the matter.

Remedies for harassment

When a lawsuit is filed against an employer by sexual harassment lawyers, the primary remedy that is available is compensation. Damages tend to coincide with things like lost wages, the expenses associated with finding new employment, as well as treatment costs if the person needed therapy or counseling.

Additional information from a local harassment attorney

USAttorneys.com has listings of lawyers all over the country. Anyone who needs help with sexual harassment or other legal issues can choose a practice area and their state to get more information.