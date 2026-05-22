Arkansas Land Sale Suit Alleges Housing Discrimination

Woman claims housing group rejected land purchase over race and religion.

A federal land sale suit was filed in Arkansas accusing a housing development group of refusing to sell land to a woman because of her religion and her family’s racial background. Civil rights attorneys claim the organization behind the development was trying to create a whites-only community and illegally screened buyers based on race, ancestry, and personal beliefs.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas on May 20. It was brought by several civil rights groups and law firms on behalf of Michelle Walker, a real estate broker from the St. Louis area. Walker is of Jewish ancestry, married to a Black man, and has biracial children.

According to the complaint, Walker applied in 2025 to purchase land in a rural Arkansas development operated by a group called Return to the Land. The community is located near Ravenden, Arkansas, which is close to the Missouri border. Walker became interested in the property because the land was being sold at a very low price and appeared to be a good investment opportunity.

During the application process, the lawsuit says Walker was asked detailed questions about her race, ancestry, religion, and family members. The complaint states she disclosed that she attends a Christian church, has Jewish ancestry through her mother’s side, and is married to a Black man. She also reportedly stated that her children are biracial.

The land sale suit claims Walker was later interviewed by a member of the group, who allegedly asked whether she belonged to any white nationalist organizations. Her application to buy land was later rejected. According to court papers, the online portal handling the application informed her that she was “not an ideal fit” for the community.

Attorneys representing Walker say the questions alone raised concerns because federal housing laws bar discrimination based on race or religion when selling property. The complaint argues the organization’s actions violated both federal and Arkansas fair housing laws.

The lawsuit describes Return to the Land as a white nationalist organization seeking to build separate communities for white residents. Court filings accuse the group of limiting property ownership to white people of European ancestry while excluding people from different racial or religious backgrounds.

The complaint also includes public statements allegedly made by one of the organization’s founders, Eric Orwoll, who is named as a defendant in the lawsuit. According to the filing, Orwoll previously stated that applicants would be screened to confirm they were white before being accepted into the development.

The lawsuit further claims the organization promotes beliefs tied to racial separation and conspiracy theories involving Jewish people. Attorneys for Walker say the group is attempting to recreate segregated housing practices that federal civil rights laws were designed to stop decades ago.

Return to the Land describes itself online as a private membership association for families and individuals who share traditional values and common ancestry. The organization says it operates regional chapters across the country, including one in the Ozarks region covering parts of Arkansas, Missouri, and eastern Oklahoma.

Walker’s attorneys are asking the court to stop the alleged discriminatory practices and to award damages connected to emotional distress and economic losses. The complaint states she lost the chance to buy property and build a home because of the group’s alleged actions. The attorneys involved say the lawsuit is part of a broader effort to stop housing practices that exclude people based on their race or religion.

Sources:

Arkansas ‘all-white’ group denied woman’s land purchase: Lawsuit

Lawsuit filed against ‘Whites-only’ housing development in Arkansas