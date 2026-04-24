Army Veteran Alan J. Suskey Continues Lifelong Commitment to Armed Forces with Military Community Youth Ministries Board Appointment

His longstanding commitment to the organization reflects both his personal experience and dedication to supporting military communities.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Alan J. Suskey, Executive Vice President and Principal State Practice at Shumaker Advisors, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Military Community Youth Ministries (MCYM), a global ministry dedicated to supporting military-connected teens.

Alan’s connection to MCYM spans more than two decades, beginning during his military service in Germany in the early 2000s. His longstanding commitment to the organization reflects both his personal experience and dedication to supporting military communities.

“As someone whose life has been shaped by military service, I have seen firsthand the challenges and opportunities facing military families,” said Alan. “MCYM plays a critical role in providing stability, mentorship, and community for military teens across the globe. I am honored to serve on the Board and support its mission.”

A U.S. Army Veteran, Alan served honorably for eight years, including service in Operation Iraqi Freedom as part of the initial invasion force. He completed two year-long tours in Baghdad and held multiple leadership roles as a military police non-commissioned officer, where he trained first responders and led critical operations. His distinguished service earned him numerous honors, including eight Army Commendation Medals and the Valorous Unit Award. In 2002, he was named U.S. Army Europe “Soldier of the Year.”

In addition to his military accomplishments, Alan continues to support the Veteran community through his involvement with Veterans Florida, where he serves as board member.

An eighth-generation Floridian, Alan has built a respected advocacy career representing world-renowned research institutes, technology companies, and small businesses. He advises clients on complex matters at both the state and federal levels, with extensive experience working with policymakers in Tallahassee and Washington, D.C.

“Alan’s leadership, service, and longstanding connection to MCYM make him an exceptional addition to the Board,” said Phil Alfrey, MCYM President. “His passion for supporting military families and his professional expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our impact.”

MCYM was founded on July 29, 1980, in response to requests from military leaders and chaplains seeking a dedicated youth ministry to serve the unique needs of military families around the world.

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