As Fish Stocks Continue to Be Depleted, What is the Future of Fishing?

The smart nets, catch sensors, live video, and reporting software are nice, but it all starts with the individuals in the trenches.

Depending on who you ask, you’ll get a completely different perspective of what people think the future of fishing looks like. Old school recreational anglers will tell you that sustainability initiatives are all smoke and mirrors and that the water is as healthy as it ever was. Scientists and environmental advocates will tell you that we have as little as 27 years until the ocean is completely depleted of fish stock.

BACKGROUND: HUMBLE BEGINNINGS LEAD TO AN UNCERTAIN FUTURE OF FISHING



How did we get to this point? How did fishing become such a taboo topic when it’s such a necessary piece of our existence?

Many believe it’s because the industry has remained “behind the times” in its implementation of technology. The future of fishing demands the industry catch up with the rest of the world. Almost all economic sectors have begun equipping themselves for the future, and the fishing industry continues to fall behind. All the while, waste, bycatch, and poor practices kill our fish, harm our oceans, and hurt coastal communities.

A tiny percentage of fisheries worldwide actually use data and computer science to manage and optimize their fishing. Most don’t even keep track of what they catch other than on paper. This is so easily manipulated and is part of the reason why overfishing is such a problem. There’s no trail, there’s no way to track anything, and as a result, there’s no way to enforce laws and regulations that prevent fisheries from taking more than their fair share.

Creating “smart boats” using satellites and cellular networks is the plan for the future. This will make the business of fishing more efficient and sustainable, and it will create jobs and boost profits. While we’re at it, we need to address the mismanagement of fisheries that have been going on for decades. Lack of regulation, rules, and tons of government money leads to corruption.

It wasn’t always this way. Coastal communities used to rely on small boats sending out “mom-and-pop” style fishermen to catch whatever they could at night so they could sell it at the fish market in the morning. Rinse and repeat. What happened?

Subsidies are believed to be the culprit. The governments of the world pump 35 billion dollars into the commercial fishing industry each year. This money doesn’t go to the small “mom-and-pop” shop, though. It goes to the largest commercial fishing operations to reduce their costs and make it easier for them to operate even with the dropping fish stocks.

ANALYSIS: WILL TECHNOLOGY SAVE FISHING?



The sad reality is that fishing could go in one of two directions. We could continue as we are, and we’ll be lucky if we don’t deplete most fish stock by 2050. Now is the time to make a change and start implementing new technology. Thankfully, there are plenty of great companies out there making a difference.

The cost and inefficiency of commercial fishing monitoring is a good start. Right now, fisheries have no way of tracking how many fish their ships are catching unless they come into the marina and get caught by the authorities. The strategy that many fisheries deploy is having an onboard “monitor” who will take note of the catch, keep track of everything, and act as the checks and balances for the fishermen.