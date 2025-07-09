Association of Corporate Counsel and Major, Lindsey & Africa Launch 2025 Law Department Management Benchmarking Report

The 2025 survey provides law department leaders with a comprehensive view of industry benchmarks, enabling them to assess their operations against peers and pinpoint opportunities to drive value and performance.

Washington, DC — The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) and Major, Lindsey & Africa (MLA) announced the results of the 2025 ACC Law Department Management Benchmarking Report, a premier legal industry resource for evaluating financial and operational performance within corporate legal departments.

Now in its sixth edition, the annual benchmarking report delivers new insights into critical areas such as legal team structure, workload distribution, and legal technology investment. This year’s findings highlight trends in the adoption of legal technology, with notable growth in AI-powered tools. While legal tech still represents a relatively small portion of overall legal budgets, smaller organizations are allocating a greater percentage of their spend to these solutions—indicating a strategic shift toward innovation and efficiency.

The 2025 survey provides law department leaders with a comprehensive view of industry benchmarks, enabling them to assess their operations against peers and pinpoint opportunities to drive value and performance.

“With rising economic uncertainty, shifting geopolitical dynamics, and the growing impact of tariffs and regulatory change, corporate lawyers are under more pressure than ever to deliver value while controlling costs,” said Veta T. Richardson, president & CEO of ACC. “This report provides chief legal officers, general counsel, and legal operations professionals with the critical information they need to make informed decisions on staffing, workload allocation, legal spend, and technology in an increasingly unpredictable world.”

“The demand for sophisticated legal and business expertise continues to grow, even as teams and budgets evolve,” shared Greg Richter, Partner and Vice President of MLA’s Retained Search, In-House Counsel Recruiting team. “Investment in legal isn’t just about resourcing; it’s about positioning legal teams to lead through change. As legal departments take on broader strategic responsibilities, this report equips leaders with a critical roadmap for where and how legal can deliver and drive real value to the broader business.”

Key highlights from the data include:

Technology Adoption: The major spike in AI tech adoption is a significant enabler for law department efficiency. The percentage of companies that implemented AI tools increased from 34% last year to 52% this year.

Internal Legal Staffing: Mid-sized companies ($1-5B in revenue) have increased their median total legal staff from 16 to 20 in the past year, leading to an increase in internal legal spending from $2.8 million to $3.1 million.

Outside Counsel Spend: There is a clear trend of consolidating relationships with fewer law firms, with the median number of firms used by companies declining from 14 to 10 in the past year. Simultaneously, there has been an increase in the adoption of Alternative Legal Service Providers (ALSPs), particularly among companies with over $1 billion in revenue.

Fee Arrangements: The continued dominance of hourly rates highlights the ingrained nature of this billing model. However, the greater use of fixed/flat fees in IP and capped fees in litigation and M&A indicates a growing desire for more predictable pricing in specific practice areas. 25% of law departments use fixed/flat fees for some portion of their IP work. 14% use capped fees for M&A work, and 12% use capped fees in litigation.

Legal Department’s Strategic Expansion: The data reveals an uptick in CLO oversight, with a 7% increase in compliance responsibilities, an 8% rise in risk management oversight, and a 5% jump in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) leadership.

To access the report which contains a high-level overview of the survey results and key trends compared to the 2024 edition of the survey, please contact either Amy Hawkes Repke at a.hrepke@acc.com or Jennifer Silver at jsilver@mlaglobal.com. Custom data reports can be commissioned by contacting research@acc.com. Learn more on ACC’s website at https://www.acc.com.

About ACC

The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) is the premier global legal association that promotes the common professional and business interests of in-house counsel who work for corporations, associations and other organizations through information, education, networking, and advocacy. With more than 48,000 members employed by over 12,000 organizations spanning 117 countries, ACC connects its members to the people and resources necessary for both personal and professional growth. By in-house counsel, for in-house counsel® remains the foundation for ACC’s market leadership. For more information, visit www.acc.com and follow ACC on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Major, Lindsey & Africa

Major, Lindsey & Africa is the world’s leading legal search firm. The firm, founded in 1982, offers a range of specialized recruiting to meet the ever-changing legal and governance needs of law firms and corporations and to support the career aspirations of talented lawyers, compliance professionals and C-suite executives working to advance their career in the boardroom. With 27 offices and 200-plus search consultants around the world, Major, Lindsey & Africa uses its market knowledge and experience to partner with organizations to fulfill their legal and governance talent needs and provide solutions to increase team efficiency and effectiveness. Major, Lindsey & Africa is an Allegis Group company, the global leader in talent solutions. To learn more about Major, Lindsey & Africa, visit www.mlaglobal.com and follow MLA on LinkedIn, X , Facebook , YouTube, Bluesky and Instagram.