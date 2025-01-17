The Association of Corporate Counsel Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

Washington, D.C., — The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at ACC. Seventy-nine percent of employees said ACC is a great place to work – 22% higher than the average U.S. company.

“We owe our ongoing success to the hard work, passion, and commitment of our incredible team at ACC,” said Veta T. Richardson, ACC President and CEO. “This achievement is a reminder that while we strive for excellence, we do so with kindness, care, and a deep respect for our shared humanity. Let’s continue to uphold these values and celebrate the contributions of every team member. Together, we’ve created an inclusive workplace where we can all thrive. Here’s to many more years of success and camaraderie!”

Employees highlight several benefits at ACC, including:

A hybrid in-office work schedule of two days a week, three days remote.

Compressed four-day work week option.

Scheduling flexibility that supports work-life balance.

Opportunity to work one month remote each year.

Freedom to cut work email off and totally disconnect while taking two weeks’ vacation.

Generous paid time off, health and retirement benefits.

Professional development support.

About ACC

The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) is the premier global legal association that promotes the common professional and business interests of in-house counsel who work for corporations, associations and other organizations through information, education, networking, and advocacy. For more than 40 years, ACC has set the standard for in-house counsel and raised awareness regarding the value of the chief legal officer in the C-suite and boardroom. With more than 48,000 members employed by over 12,000 organizations and spanning 117 nations, ACC connects its members to the people and resources necessary for both personal and professional growth. By in-house counsel, for in-house counsel® remains the foundation for ACC’s market leadership. For more information, visit https://www.acc.com/and follow ACC on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.