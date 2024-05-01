Association of Corporate Counsel Hosts Cutting-Edge Legal Operations Conference, Legal Ops Con ‘24

The sold-out event, with over 400 participants from nine countries, was organized and presented in conjunction with numerous legal operations professionals.

Chicago – The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) hosted Legal Ops Con ’24, April 14-16, in Chicago, IL. The sold-out event brought together over 400 attendees, speakers, and sponsors from nine countries with the shared vision to drive forward the future of legal operations in corporate law departments. The curriculum, developed by and for in-house legal operations professionals, centered around providing attendees with the most timely and relevant content to help address current challenges and identify future needs. Numerous topics were covered, including:

Evolving legal technology

Managing cybersecurity risk

Contract negotiation, review, and management

Software integrations

Deploying Generative AI

And much more.

“The 2024 ACC Chief Legal Officers Survey identified operational efficiency as the top strategic initiative, and ACC’s Legal Ops Con empowers law departments to deliver on that critical need,” said Veta T. Richardson, president & CEO of ACC. “Led by in-house legal operations professionals, for in-house legal operations professionals, Legal Ops Con brings together industry experts to share, learn, ideate, and network with peers from around the world. This conference sold out, for sponsors and registrants, and I think that underscores the desire for a conference like ACC’s, where attendee education and learning is a top priority. We thank all of the attendees, presenters, and sponsors for their collaboration and enthusiasm to make Legal Ops Con ’24 such a success.”

“ACC’s Legal Ops Con ’24 was a wonderful opportunity to bring legal operations professionals together to learn about and improve these essential functions,” said Laura Caponi, vice president of risk, operations, and intelligence at Bristal Myers Squibb and out-going chair of ACC’s Legal Operations Network. “Every aspect of this conference was an incredibly collaborative experience, and I am grateful to my fellow network leaders and advisory committee for sharing all of their wisdom and vision to provide beneficial and actionable insights to the attendees.”

The event began with a legal operations bootcamp, which was a half-day intensive hands-on workshop that allowed participants to learn how to stand up a legal operations function focusing on and discussing strategic planning, financial management, technology management, and external resource management, with corporate legal operations experts.

If you have any questions, or request to speak with any conference presenters from the agenda, please contact Dan Weber, d.weber@acc.com. Follow along using #ACCLOC24.

