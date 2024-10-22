Association of Corporate Counsel Launches New Cybersecurity Toolkit for In-house Lawyers

Toolkit offers practical checklists and insights designed to help in-house lawyers protect their organizations.

Washington – The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), the premier global legal association for in-house counsel, launched the ACC Cybersecurity Toolkit for In-house Lawyers. Cybersecurity threats are among the top three issue-areas that keep chief legal officers up at night, according to the ACC 2024 Chief Legal Officers Survey. Forty percent of CLOs plan on instituting new processes to help defend against threats of data breaches, yet just 9 percent are “very confident” in their organization’s ability to mitigate emerging data risks. This toolkit is designed to give all in-house lawyers practical strategies to help prepare and protect their organizations, from developing an incident response plan and training employees, to responding to data breaches, addressing cybersecurity risks in contracts, and understanding cybersecurity issues posed by the rise of artificial intelligence.

“With the escalating frequency and risks associated with cyber threats, both reputational and financial, it is no wonder in-house lawyers are increasingly involved in cyber-related preparation and response protocols,” said Veta T. Richardson, ACC president and CEO. “From long-term planning to responding to an incident when time is of the essence, ACC’s new cybersecurity toolkit is designed specifically to help in-house lawyers navigate the evolving complexities of digital security. I thank the global group of ACC members and the toolkit sponsor Jackson Lewis for their valuable insights. Their support to help create this essential resource for the in-house community is greatly appreciated.”

“In an age where new digital threats are constantly emerging, access to comprehensive guidelines and practical strategies is critical for in-house lawyers,” said Jackson Lewis Principals and Co-Leaders of the firm’s Privacy, Data, and Cybersecurity practice group, Jason C. Gavejian and Joseph J. Lazzarotti.

“Organizations like the ACC play a vital role in equipping legal professionals with the essential tools and resources they need to navigate the evolving landscape of cybersecurity. At Jackson Lewis, we feel strongly that a well-informed legal community is key to advancing cybersecurity standards across all industries, and we are proud to support initiatives that foster both awareness and readiness in this area.”

The seven checklists in the toolkit include:

Assess and Strengthen the Organization’s Cybersecurity Practices

Train Employees on Cybersecurity

Prepare for Data Breaches

Cybersecurity Insurance Tips

Responding to Cyber Incidents

Addressing Cybersecurity in Contracts

Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is one of the most critical components of an organization’s risk profile, and the corporate legal department plays a pivotal role in preparing for and responding to cybersecurity threats. ACC offers valuable resources and events to support members with their development of cyber skills and enhance overall cybersecurity preparedness, including:

Members can engage with the ACC IT, Privacy & e-Commerce Network for monthly live discussions and access a dedicated e-forum to ask questions and get answers.

The ACC 2024 Annual Meeting, October 6-9 in Nashville, TN, will offer numerous sessions on cybersecurity, providing attendees a chance to explore the latest trends, earn CLE/CPD credits, and network with their global in-house peers facing similar challenges.

The ACC Foundation Cybersecurity Summit, being held March 24-25, 2025, in Los Angeles, CA, is tailored for legal professionals to gain the tools and insights needed to address today’s most critical cybersecurity challenges.

