Association of Corporate Counsel Mourns the Death of Former ACC President Fred Krebs

Frederick J. Krebs, who served for 20 years as President & CEO of the Association of Corporate Counsel, died December 22, 2025, following a valiant battle with kidney cancer, his family announced.

Washington, D.C. — The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) is deeply saddened by the passing of Frederick John Krebs, who served as president and CEO from 1991 to 2011 and spearheaded the organization’s nonprofit foundation. ACC extends its sincere condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.

Renowned for over 40 years as an efficacious attorney, lobbyist, and association executive, Krebs’ unique perspective and intellect propelled him to the forefront of the legal industry as an honest, considerate, and exceptional leader. During his 20 years as president, Krebs helped ACC to become a recognized leader in the legal community, with notable milestones for the association, including:

Growing from 7,900 to over 25,000 members employed by over 10,000 organizations;

Becoming an international association with active chapters in Europe, Israel, and Canada, and members in over 75 countries;

Successfully advocating as “the voice of the in-house bar” to protect attorney-client privilege, and advance attorney licensing and multi-jurisdictional practice (MJP) reform;

Expanding resources and services to ACC members, including establishing ACC Online and increasing the award-winning ACC Docket , the only professional journal written by in-house counsel for in-house counsel, from four to 10 issues annually;

, the only professional journal written by in-house counsel for in-house counsel, from four to 10 issues annually; Growing the ACC Annual Meeting to be the premier educational event and largest single gathering of in-house counsel;

Promoting change in the legal profession by launching the ACC Value Challenge to drive value-based solutions and reconnect cost and value in the delivery of legal services;

Founding of the ACC Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, which supports ACC’s efforts of inclusivity through education, advancement of pro bono services, dissemination of research, leadership and professional development opportunities;

Developing groundbreaking work with in-house pro bono programs through Corporate Pro Bono, a collaboration with the Pro Bono Institute; and

Creating – and growing – the pipeline program with StreetLaw to increase the diversity of the legal profession.

“Under Fred’s leadership, ACC became the premier bar association for attorneys around the world who practice in-house,” said Jason L. Brown, ACC’s president and CEO. “He was a trailblazer in the legal industry, and his legacy of service, dedication and unwavering commitment to advancing the professional and business interests of the in-house counsel community endures.”

Krebs was well known and highly respected, and news of his passing resonated throughout the legal, association, and business industries.

Veta T. Richardson, who took the helm following Krebs departure and served as ACC President from 2011-2025, noted, “I will remember Fred as a caring boss, supportive mentor, and well-traveled friend who never hesitated to share his time, knowledge, or tales of adventure. He will be dearly missed and the entire in-house community has lost an impactful leader. Fred understood on a deep level why it is important to invest in people and encouraged others in our profession to do the same.”

David Bamlango, ACC Board Chair and Group Vice President, Deputy GMD and General Counsel of Trade and Development Bank Group shared, “I speak for the entire ACC Board of Directors, past and present, to offer sincere condolences to the Krebs family and loved ones. During part of Fred’s tenure, I was still in private practice seeking to meet the demands of corporate clients and the work he led at ACC helped to inspire young lawyers like me at the time. He was not only an iconic leader whose impact will be felt for generations of in-house counsel to come, but he made all of us reach higher. We owe Fred a debt of gratitude.”

Krebs joined ACC as the Executive Director in 1991 and brought with him a wealth of experience from his roles as an association executive, an in-house attorney and a lawyer in private practice. He was with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce as Assistant General Counsel (1975-1979) and served as a lobbyist for the Chamber’s Employee Relations Policy Center (1984-1991). He honed his advocacy, association management, and leadership skills with the McLean, VA law firm, Stephens & Krebs (1979-1984), where he took on clients in addition to fulfilling the responsibilities of his lobbying and counsel positions with the Chamber. He served as an adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law School and was a member of the American Bar Association and American Society of Association Executives.

Following his retirement from ACC, Krebs continued to promote positive change in the legal profession through his own consulting practice, speaking engagements, and teaching a law school class. He also pursued his passions for photography and traveling, having had the great fortune to capture the beauty with his camera in all seven continents and 55 countries.

There will be a Visitation on January 16, 2025, from 2:00pm-4:00pm at Demaine Funeral Home, 10565 Main St, Fairfax, VA 22030 and a Celebration of Life on January 17, 2025, at 2:00pm at Providence Presbyterian Church at 9019 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax, VA 22031.

ACC is creating an online webpage, Fred Krebs In Memoriam, a tribute to his life and legacy at ACC. Members wishing to contribute can share their information at media@acc.com.

About ACC

The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) is the premier global legal association that promotes the common professional and business interests of in-house counsel who work for corporations, associations and other organizations through information, education, networking, and advocacy. For more than 40 years, ACC has set the standard for in-house counsel and raised awareness regarding the value of the chief legal officer in the C-suite and boardroom. With nearly 50,000 members employed by over 12,000 organizations and spanning 100+ nations, ACC connects its members to the people and resources necessary for both personal and professional growth. By in-house counsel, for in-house counsel® remains the foundation for ACC’s market leadership. For more information, visit www.acc.com and follow ACC on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.