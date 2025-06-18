Association of Corporate Counsel Releases Second Edition of Well-being Toolkit for In-house Lawyers 

Washington, DC—The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), the premier global legal association for in-house counsel, announced the launch of the second edition of the ACC Well-being Toolkit for In-house Lawyers. This updated and expanded resource offers new practical insights to help in-house lawyers better manage stress, foster resilience, and build stronger, healthier teams and workplaces. Developed with input from ACC members around the world and in collaboration with Latitude Legal, this second edition includes refreshed content, and additional tools and perspectives on core aspects of well-being—such as, team leadership and burnout prevention, self-care, and practical ways to gain a greater awareness of meaning at work.

“In-house legal professionals continue to face intense demands and evolving responsibilities,” said Veta T. Richardson, ACC president & CEO. “This second edition reflects our deepening commitment to supporting in-house counsel not only as legal advisors, but also as people—leaders and community members. I’m grateful to Latitude Legal and our global members for shaping this toolkit into a more powerful, practical resource for navigating the personal and professional challenges of today’s legal environment.”

The updated toolkit includes:

Additional self-care strategies to better navigate the expanding in-house demands.

New leadership-focused tips to help prevent burn-out.

Practical suggestions for gaining a deeper perspective on the positive impact and meaning of your in-house work, and to foster awareness within your team.

Steps to reduce the potential stress of the rapid rise of Artificial Intelligence.

“At Latitude, we’ve seen how investing in lawyer well-being leads to stronger, more resilient teams and better outcomes across legal departments and their organizations. This insightful ACC resource aligns with our broader commitment to supporting legal teams not only through flexible legal talent solutions, but also by sharing actionable, real-world insights to help attorneys thrive at work,” said Candice Reed, EVP & Partner at Latitude.

To view the complete toolkit, visit www.acc.com/wellbeingtoolkit.

About ACC

The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) is the premier global legal association that promotes the common professional and business interests of in-house counsel who work for corporations, associations and other organizations, through information, education, networking, and advocacy. For more than 40 years, ACC has set the standard for in-house counsel and raised awareness regarding the value of the chief legal officer in the C-suite and boardroom. With more than 48,000 members employed by over 10,000 organizations and spanning 100+ nations, ACC connects its members to the people and resources necessary for both personal and professional growth. By in-house counsel, for in-house counsel® remains the foundation for ACC’s market leadership. For more information, visit www.acc.com and follow ACC on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.