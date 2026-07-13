Attempted Murder Charges Dismissed After Treatment

California doctor avoids trial after completing court-ordered mental health treatment.

A California doctor accused of driving his vehicle off a coastal cliff with his family inside will no longer face attempted murder charges after successfully completing a court-approved mental health treatment program. Dharmesh Arvind Patel, a radiologist from Pasadena, had been charged with three counts of attempted murder following a dramatic crash in January 2023. Prosecutors alleged that Patel intentionally drove his Tesla off a 250-foot cliff along a dangerous section of California’s Highway 1 known as Devil’s Slide. His wife and two young children were inside the vehicle at the time he steered it off of the embankment.

The crash drew national attention because all four family members survived despite the severe drop. Emergency responders worked to rescue each of them from the wreck. Patel’s wife, Neha Patel, suffered injuries along with the couple’s children, a daughter and a son. Authorities initially treated the incident as a deliberate act. Investigators from the California Highway Patrol said evidence gathered at the scene, along with witness statements, led them to believe the crash was intentional. Patel was later arrested and charged with attempted murder.

As the case moved through the court system, however, questions about Patel’s mental health became a central issue. Defense experts testified that he had been suffering from major depressive disorder (MDD) and psychosis at the time of the crash. Medical specialists told the court that Patel experienced a psychotic episode that affected his thinking and perception of reality. According to testimony presented, Patel believed his children were in danger and was experiencing severe mental health symptoms when the incident occurred. Defense attorneys argued that his mental state played a direct role in his actions and that treatment was the most appropriate response.

A judge ultimately approved Patel’s participation in California’s mental health diversion program. The program allows certain defendants with qualifying mental health conditions to receive treatment instead of moving forward through the standard criminal court process. Participants must meet strict requirements and successfully complete treatment plans established by medical professionals and the court. Prosecutors opposed the decision, arguing that Patel should remain in the criminal justice system.

After completing two years in the diversion program, Patel became eligible for dismissal of the criminal case. According to statements from the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, state law required the charges to be dismissed once the program was successfully completed. Prosecutors acknowledged that the judge had no legal option to continue the case after Patel met all program requirements. The dismissal means that Patel will not stand trial on the attempted murder charges. Reports also stated that restrictions previously placed on him have been removed, including the return of his passport and the lifting of a no-contact order involving family members.

The case included differing accounts from family members over time. Shortly after the crash, prosecutors said Neha Patel told first responders that her husband had intentionally tried to kill the family. Authorities reported that multiple people heard similar statements at the scene. Later, during court proceedings, Neha Patel indicated that she did not want her husband to face criminal prosecution. Her position became a strong factor in steering the court toward a diversion program instead of incarceration. In addition to the criminal proceedings, Patel’s professional career was affected by the incident. Reports stated that he surrendered his medical license, ending his ability to practice medicine in California.

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Charges dropped against Calif. doctor who drove Tesla off cliff with his wife, 2 kids inside

Depressed doctor walks free as judge dismisses attempted murder charges