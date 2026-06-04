Attorney Jaclyn E. Foster Joins Shumaker’s Wealth Strategies and Corporate, Tax & Transactions Service Lines in Sarasota

In her practice, Jaclyn works alongside her clients to create tailored plans that protect their current assets, simplify wealth transfer, and provide long-term peace of mind.

SARASOTA, FL — Jaclyn E. Foster has joined Shumaker’s Wealth Strategies and Corporate, Tax & Transactions Service Lines as an Associate, bringing a business-forward approach to protecting clients’ legacies through estate and tax planning, probate, and trust administration.

In her practice, Jaclyn works alongside her clients to create tailored plans that protect their current assets, simplify wealth transfer, and provide long-term peace of mind. She is driven by a genuine desire to help clients plan for the future, diligently preparing comprehensive estate plans and fiduciary documents, handling estate and gift tax filings, and managing administration of trusts and estates to help them protect what matters most.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jaclyn to our team in Sarasota,” said Ashley Hodson, Partner and Wealth Strategies Service Line Lead for Shumaker’s Sarasota office. “With an eye for the business and tax considerations of trust and estate administration, she is poised to help our clients effectively protect their assets now and into the future.”

Jaclyn earned her J.D. from Stetson University College of Law, where she served as Managing Editor of the Stetson Law Review, and her LL.M. in Taxation from the University of Florida.

Shumaker’s Wealth Strategies Service Line focuses on serving the distinctive needs of business owners and high-net-worth individuals and families. With a proven history of character-driven relationships, we help clients create clear succession and business continuity plans, working to safeguard wealth and secure legacies.

Whether you are starting, running, buying, or selling a business, Shumaker’s Corporate, Tax & Transactions Service Line provides seasoned legal advice that leaves you in the best possible position. Our counsel ranges from the daily matters of agreements, contracts, and tax planning to once-in-a-lifetime events like mergers and acquisitions and sales, making a powerful difference in the life of your business venture.

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