Attorney Jeffrey Montpetit Selected as Fellow at Elite American College of Trial Lawyers

Members of the firm joining Montpetit at the induction ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Oct. 11, were Carey and Susan Holden, fellow partners, and the two other members of the firm who had previously been appointed to the College.

MINNEAPOLIS — Jeffrey M. Montpetit, a Minneapolis personal injury attorney and partner at SiebenCarey, was recently inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers (ACTL), one of North America’s premier legal organizations.

“ACTL fellowship represents the pinnacle of accomplishment and professional recognition among trial lawyers,” said Jim Carey, managing partner at SiebenCarey. “Membership is by invitation only and is based on meeting the strictest standards of trial advocacy. Given Jeff’s well-known success in handling complex litigation involving medical negligence and civil rights cases, we aren’t surprised he earned this honor. But we are extremely proud nonetheless.”

“Two of my major career goals are protecting my client’s rights and giving back to the legal profession,” Montpetit said. “Earning the ACTL recognition is confirmation by my peers, not only here in Minnesota but throughout the nation, that I have achieved those goals. I’m proud to have my name associated with this incredible group of lawyers.”

The ACTL stated, “Montpetit’s induction into the American College of Trial Lawyers underscores his exemplary contributions to the legal profession and his commitment to the highest standards of legal practice. His dedication to justice, professionalism, and ethical advocacy exemplifies the values the College upholds.”

Highlights from Montpetit’s many other professional recognitions include membership in the Minnesota Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates, selection as Attorney of the Year by Minnesota Lawyer, and peer nominations to Super Lawyers® and Best Lawyers in America®.

Montpetit received his J.D. from Mitchell Hamline School of Law, St. Paul., Minn., and his bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University, Collegeville, Minn.

About the American College of Trial Lawyers

Established in 1950, the American College of Trial Lawyers comprises the foremost trial attorneys from the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Fellowship invitations are only extended to seasoned trial lawyers of diverse backgrounds who have demonstrated mastery in advocacy. Their careers exemplify the highest standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, civility, and collegiality, with a requisite minimum of 15 years of trial experience, according to the ACTL invitation criteria.

With membership restricted to 1% of the total lawyer population in any state or province, there are only 5,800 members of the College. For more information, visit www.actl.com.

About SiebenCarey

Founded in 1952, SiebenCarey has become one of Minnesota’s largest and most respected personal injury law firms, successfully representing over 70,000 injury victims.

For 70 years, the firm has employed experienced lawyers and professional support staff handling personal injury, workers’ compensation, wrongful death, and medical malpractice cases. The offices are located throughout Minnesota in Minneapolis, Lakeville, and Duluth. For more information, visit: www.knowyourrights.com.