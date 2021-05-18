Backyard Discovery Issues Urgent Recall for Swing Sets

Thousands of backyard swing sets sold by online retailers are under recall due to an injury hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Backyard Discovery’s Big Brutus, Little Brutus and Mini Brutus metal A-frame swing sets pose a risk.

There have been at least three reports of the swing hanger attachment detaching from the main top tube, resulting in the side swing falling. No one was injured in these cases.

Consumers should immediately stop the use of the swing sets and contact Leisure Time Products for a free repair kit.

Leisure Time Products can be reached at 800-856-4445 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Consumers can also go online at www.backyarddiscovery.com and click on “Support and Recalls,” then “Recalls” for more information.

About 9,000 units were sold online at Amazon.com, Backyarddiscovery.com, Homedepot.com, Lowes.com Wayfair.com and other online retailers from May 2019 through January 2021. They sold for $400 -$570, depending on the model.

