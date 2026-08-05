Bacon Recall Affects Three Western States

Federal inspection error prompts bacon recall across three western states without illnesses.

More than 12,000 pounds of bacon have been pulled from stores in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington after federal food inspectors found the products entered the U.S. without the required inspection. The recall involves about 12,036 pounds of smoked bacon imported from Canada by Maple Leaf Foods, Inc., which is based in Lisle, Illinois. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the bacon was brought into the country but was not inspected when it arrived, as required by federal rules. Even though the products reached grocery distributors and retail stores, officials said the missing inspection led to the recall.

The bacon included in the recall was sold under two different brand names. One is the 12-ounce vacuum-sealed package labeled “Royale Natural Applewood Smoked All Natural Uncured Bacon Product of Canada.” Packages carry sell-by dates of September 1, 2026, and September 7, 2026. The second product is the 12-ounce vacuum-sealed package labeled “TOP VALU Uncured Hardwood Smoked Bacon Product of Canada.” Packages included in the recall have sell-by dates of September 1, September 2, September 4, September 5, and September 7, 2026. Officials said all recalled products display the Canadian establishment number “EST 1” on the side of the package. The master shipping cases also carry health certificate number “2026-S732971612.” Anyone who purchased bacon matching those details should compare the package information before preparing or eating the product.

The problem was found during a routine inspection by the Food Safety and Inspection Service. The agency said the recall was issued because the imported bacon skipped the required inspection process before being released for sale in the United States. At this time, the recall is not linked to contamination or a known food safety problem involving the bacon itself, and officials have clarified that there have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury. Even so, they’ve asked anyone who believes illness developed after eating the recalled bacon should contact a medical provider for advice. Health experts often recommend seeking medical care if symptoms become severe or do not improve.

Consumers who have the recalled bacon are being asked not to cook or eat it. Instead, the products should be thrown away or returned to the store where they were purchased for a refund or other assistance. Checking refrigerators and freezers for the listed brands and dates may help prevent accidental use. People with questions and concerns can contact Maple Leaf Foods directly. The company provided contact information for Adam Emery, Vice President of Communications, who is available to respond to customer concerns.

The bacon recall comes as public health officials continue to watch a separate illness affecting people across the country. Thousands of cases of cyclosporiasis have been reported in recent weeks. The illness is caused by the Cyclospora parasite and can lead to severe diarrhea and other stomach problems. Health investigators have connected early cases of that outbreak to shredded iceberg lettuce from central Mexico. Officials have continued searching for additional information as the investigation moves forward. Earlier in the investigation, Taco Bell temporarily stopped serving lettuce at some Michigan restaurants while questions about the source were being examined. The company also faced legal action connected to the illness reports, with consumers stating they became ill after consuming the fast-food chain’s items containing lettuce.

Although the bacon recall and the Cyclospora outbreak are unrelated, both events serve as reminders for shoppers to pay attention to food recall notices and public health updates. Checking package labels, following recall instructions, and staying informed can help families avoid products that should no longer be eaten.

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Bacon sold in three states affected by latest food recall

More than 12K pounds of bacon sold at Grocery Outlet recalled across WA, OR, and Idaho