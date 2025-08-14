Baltimore Weighs Options in Opioid Settlement

Maryland city debates accepting reduced opioid settlement or pursuing risky new trial.

Baltimore officials are still weighing their next step in a major legal fight against two of the country’s largest drug distributors. The decision comes after a court deadline was set for August 8, 2025, giving the city limited time to choose whether to accept a reduced settlement or push for a new trial.

The case centers on McKesson and AmerisourceBergen, two companies a jury found responsible for a large share of the opioid crisis in Baltimore. Federal data shows that from 2006 to 2019, the pair supplied roughly 60% of the more than half a billion prescription opioids shipped into Baltimore and Baltimore County. The city argued that this flood of pills fed addiction, fueled overdoses, and strained public resources.

In the original verdict, the jury ordered the companies to pay $266 million in damages. However, a judge later ruled that the jury had placed too much of the blame on the distributors and reduced the award to $52 million, cutting the total by about 80%.

Baltimore has already reached separate settlements with other companies, totaling $402.5 million. That money has been directed into a restitution fund intended to support addiction treatment, prevention programs, and other services to address the crisis.

During a July public safety committee hearing, Councilman Mark Conway stressed the importance of keeping the conversation about addiction out in the open. He said it was key to breaking both the stigma and the cycle of addiction, adding that the city must continue working to lower overdose deaths and help residents recover.

The judge’s ruling leaves city leaders with two options—accept the reduced $52 million or reject it and pursue another trial. A new trial could take years and carry the risk of a lower award, but accepting the reduced amount would close the case sooner, ensuring funds are available to use in ongoing recovery efforts.

Mayor Brandon Scott’s office has said the administration is reviewing all possible paths forward. In a statement, the mayor called Baltimore the only city in the country to win verdicts against both McKesson and AmerisourceBergen. He said the city has fought every step of the way and remains committed to securing justice for residents harmed by the opioid epidemic.

The mayor’s office also noted that while the court has issued its ruling on reducing the damages, the city will respond in the proper legal setting. Officials stressed that their focus remains on helping communities hit hardest by addiction and holding those responsible for fueling the crisis accountable.

The opioid crisis has left deep scars in Baltimore, where overdose rates have been among the highest in the nation. Many neighborhoods have struggled with addiction for years, leaving families and communities to deal with the fallout. Advocates say that any settlement money must be spent directly on treatment, recovery, and prevention efforts, rather than being absorbed into general budgets.

As the deadline approaches, the decision before city leaders could shape Baltimore’s fight against opioids for years to come. Whether they accept the reduced settlement or roll the dice on another trial, the outcome will play a key role in determining how much the city can invest in healing the damage left behind by years of unchecked opioid distribution.

