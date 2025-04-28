Bell Law Firm Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Piedmont Eastside Medical Center Following Tragic Death of Two-Year-Old 

Lawsuit alleges negligence after toddler dies from untreated allergic reaction and lack of pediatric equipment in ER.

ATLANTA – Bell Law Firm confirms the filing of a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of Bethelhem Getu Hundie and Getahun Birhanu, grieving parents of Maya Getahun, a two-year-old child who suffered a preventable and tragic death at Piedmont Eastside Medical Center in Snellville, Georgia.

On October 7, 2024, Maya’s parents rushed her to the emergency department at Piedmont Eastside after she experienced a severe allergic reaction to ant bites. Despite clear signs of respiratory distress, medical providers delayed administering life-saving epinephrine for more than 20 minutes. When the emergency room physician, Dr.

Richisa Salazar, attempted intubation, she discovered that she did not have the appropriately sized pediatric equipment – an error that proved fatal.

“The death of baby Maya wasn’t just a tragedy; it was a profound failure of basic medical care,” said Lloyd Bell, founding partner of Bell Law Firm. “Hospitals must be prepared to treat their most vulnerable patients. The failures at Piedmont Eastside, from delayed treatment to inadequate resources, were not only negligent but inexcusable. It is particularly alarming that Dr. Salazar, who played a key role in this tragedy, has been named in two other medical malpractice cases filed by our firm. Patterns of negligence like this must be exposed and addressed.”

The lawsuit names Piedmont Healthcare, Inc., Piedmont Eastside Hospital, Inc., Eastside Medical Center LLC, and Dr. Salazar as defendants, citing negligence. The complaint states that the hospital and its providers failed to meet the standard of care, directly leading to Maya’s preventable death.

“This case is about accountability,” Bell continued. “No family should ever experience the heartbreak of losing a child due to a hospital’s lack of preparation. Our goal is to ensure that what happened to Maya never happens to another child.”

Bell Law Firm remains committed to advocating for families affected by medical negligence, holding healthcare providers accountable for lapses in care and seeking justice for those who have suffered preventable losses. For more information, visit www.belllawfirm.com.

About Bell Law Firm

Bell Law Firm is Georgia’s leading medical malpractice and catastrophic injury firm. Founded in 1999 by Lloyd Bell, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions for clients and families impacted by medical negligence, including a record $75M verdict, the largest in Georgia history. The firm also achieved a record-breaking $26M verdict against a Columbus hospital and a $15M verdict against the largest healthcare provider in Georgia. In addition to delivering record verdicts, Bell Law Firm was awarded “Personal Injury Litigation Team of the Year” and “Most Innovative Law Firm” by The Daily Report. Lloyd is also the only Georgia attorney in the Inner Circle of Advocates an invitation-only group of 100 leading trial attorneys in the United States. For more information, visit www.belllawfirm.com or listen to Lloyd’s podcast, “Face the Jury.”