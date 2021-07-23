Bell Law Firm Wins Appeal in Case of Botched Central Line

Georgia Court of Appeals reverses previous trial court decision and sets stage for new trial.

Earlier this month the Georgia Court of Appeals announced its decision to reverse and remand the Lockhart v. Bloom case for a new trial. Plaintiff Connie Lockhart, represented by Bell Law Firm, can now move forward with a new trial to hold accountable the negligent doctor who failed to detect a misplaced catheter in violation of the medical standard of care.

In March 2012, Lockhart suffered a below-the-knee amputation less than two weeks after being admitted to Northside Hospital-Cherokee’s emergency department following an adverse reaction to a prescription medication. While at the emergency department, Dr. Glenn Bloom misplaced a femoral catheter line, inserting the catheter in Lockhart’s femoral artery instead of her vein. Dr. Sachin Lavania, the critical care doctor responsible for caring for Lockhart in the intensive care unit, failed to detect the misplaced catheter. When Dr. Lavania later infused medications through the catheter, the medicine pooled in Lockhart’s lower leg, and blocked the blood flow. Lockhart’s leg became gangrenous, resulting in amputation.

The case proceeded to trial in 2019. Before closing arguments, however, the court granted a directed verdict in favor of Dr. Bloom, releasing him from the case. The court concluded the plaintiff’s expert witness who testified in trial was “not qualified” to offer testimony against Dr. Bloom since the expert practiced in an ICU rather than the emergency department.

A Fulton County jury returned a verdict for Lockhart of $4.7 million. Lockhart settled with Dr. Lavania. Bell Law Firm’s Lloyd Bell appealed the decision arguing the trial court erred in releasing Dr. Bloom from the case. On July 2, 2021, the Court of Appeals agreed and ordered a new trial against Dr. Bloom.

“Now that the Court of Appeals has reversed the lower court’s decision, Connie will finally get her day in court and the opportunity for justice,” states Bell. “While the process has taken a good while, Connie and I are both determined to see this case through to a favorable verdict.”

About Bell Law Firm

Bell Law Firm is Georgia’s preeminent firm for victims of medical malpractice. Founded in 1999 by Lloyd Bell, the firm has recovered more than $100 million for patients and families of people injured or killed due to medical negligence. Bell has more than 25 years of experience in federal and state courts, and he has represented clients in more than 80 jury trials and hundreds of successful settlements. Specializing in litigating misdiagnoses, surgical errors, and other types of malpractice, Bell Law firm differentiates itself with deep legal expertise, a mastery of technology in the courtroom and a compelling manner of storytelling. In 2018, Daily Report, the leading source of legal news in Atlanta, named Bell Law Firm as Personal Injury Litigation Team of the Year.