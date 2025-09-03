Best Lawyers Recognizes 68 FisherBroyles Attorneys in its 2026 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America® 

Three firm attorneys selected to Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch®
ATLANTA—FisherBroyles, LLP, the world’s first and one of the largest distributed law firms — and the only nontraditional law firm ever ranked in The Am Law 200 — is proud to share that 68 of its attorneys have been recognized in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. In addition, three FisherBroyles attorneys have been named to the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America.
FisherBroyles attorneys across 23 U.S. markets were recognized in 35 different practice areas, ranging from intellectual property and corporate law to immigration and litigation. The annual Best Lawyers rankings are considered among the most respected in the legal industry, based exclusively on peer review.
“We’re thrilled to once again have so many of our colleagues recognized by Best Lawyers,” said James Fisher II, cofounder and managing partner of FisherBroyles. “This honor highlights not only their deep legal knowledge and experience, but also their commitment to innovation and client service within our unique model.”
Best Lawyers has been a trusted benchmark in the legal profession for over 40 years. It is widely respected for its Purely Peer Review® methodology, which relies on over 13 million confidential evaluations submitted annually by top attorneys nationwide. Lawyers are neither required nor permitted to pay for inclusion, making selection a highly credible and unbiased honor.
Each evaluation is rigorously reviewed using propriety bias-filtering algorithms to ensure fairness, integrity and merit-based distinction. The selection process is extremely selective, with only 5% of practicing attorneys in the U.S. and just 3% globally receiving recognition.
FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by Fisher and Kevin Broyles.
The following FisherBroyles attorneys are included in the 2026 Best Lawyers lists:
The Best Lawyers in America®
Atlanta, GA
- Cynthia Brooks-Bullock – Real Estate Law
- Kevin E. Broyles – Technology Law
- Anthony J. DoVale – Litigation – Intellectual Property, Patent Law
- W. Wayt King Jr. – Technology Law
- Tom Lundin – Commercial Litigation, Copyright Law, Litigation – Intellectual Property
- William Thomas Watts Jr. – Corporate Law
- Bruce A. Wobeck – Corporate Law
Austin, TX
- M. Wilson Stoker – Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment
Boston, MA
- Michael C. Gilleran – Litigation – Intellectual Property
Charlotte, NC
- Jennifer L. Cory – Immigration Law
- Frank Leak – Litigation – Intellectual Property, Patent Law
- Elise A. Redmond – Real Estate Law
Chicago, IL
- R. Mark Halligan – Litigation – Intellectual Property, Trade Secrets Law
- Timothy R. McFadden – Venture Capital Law
- Maxwell Petersen – Litigation – Intellectual Property
Cincinnati, OH
- David G. Kern – Real Estate Law
Cleveland, OH
- Amy L. Butler – Transportation Law
- Patricia Brown Fugée – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation – Bankruptcy
- W. Scott Harders – Patent Law
- Suzanne K. Saganich – Banking and Finance Law, Financial Services Regulation Law, Real Estate Law
Columbus, OH
- Fordham E. Huffman – Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law
- Michael R. Traven – Litigation – Health Care, Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants
Dallas, TX
- Julie Burgher – Litigation – Labor and Employment
- Jennifer Taylor Fargo – Real Estate Law
- Laura L. McClellan – Real Estate Law
Denver, CO
- Greg Fettig – Patent Law
- Patricia Y. Ho – Litigation – Intellectual Property
- Russell T. Manning – Patent Law
- Craig Mueller – Patent Law, Trademark Law
- Thomas Osborne – Litigation – Intellectual Property
- Frank C. Porada – Commercial Litigation
- Ian Walsworth – Litigation – Intellectual Property, Patent Law, Trade Secrets Law
- Cara L. Crowley-Weber, Ph.D. – Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Patent
- Rita Wu, Ph.D, – Litigation – Patent, Patent Law
Detroit, MI
- Jess A. Bahs – Tax Law
- Michael S. Khoury – Business Organizations, Corporate Law, IT Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Douglas P. Lalone – Litigation – Intellectual Property, Patent Law
Houston, TX
- Chris P. Perque – Technology Law
- Trent D. Stephens – Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
Kansas City-Overland Park, KS
- Denise Delcore – Employment Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment
Los Angeles, CA
- David A. Fisher – Real Estate Law
Miami, FL
- Robert T. Wright – Commercial Litigation
Milwaukee, WI
- Patricia J. Lane – Banking and Finance Law
Naples, FL
- Robert B. Graziano – Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Health Care, Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants
- Lisa H. Lipman – Corporate Law, Litigation – Trusts and Estates, Trusts and Estates
- Robert G. Menzies – Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Construction, Litigation – Municipal, Litigation – Real Estate
- Daniel Weidenbruch – Real Estate Law
New York, NY
- Rick Antonoff – Litigation – Bankruptcy
- Anthony E. Davis – Ethics and Professional Responsibility Law
- Michael P. Kuhn – Immigration Law
Palo Alto, CA
- James Y.C. Sze – Patent Law
Philadelphia, PA
- Gregory S. Bernabeo – Patent Law
- Stephen J. Driscoll – Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Patent, Patent Law
- Alfred J. Monte, Jr. – Litigation – Intellectual Property
- Ted Naccarella – Copyright Law, Patent Law
- Joseph Posillico – Patent Law
Princeton, NJ
- Brooks R. Bruneau – Trademark Law
Seattle, WA
- Richard Black – Patent Law, Technology Law
- Kevin Jablonski – Patent Law, Trademark Law
- Jason M. Pass, Ph.D. – Patent Law
- Jeremy Sanders – Patent Law
Washington, DC
- Adam Abramowitz – Litigation – Trusts and Estates
- Steven E. Adkins – Litigation – Patent
- Sarah J. Broder – Family Law, Litigation – Trusts and Estates, Trusts and Estates
- Wendy L. Fields – Real Estate Law
- Gal N. Kaufman – Trusts and Estates
- Robert Kinberg – Technology Law
- Wayne Zell – Business Organizations, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates
Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch®
Denver, CO
- Joseph B. DiRago – Real Estate Law
Houston, TX
- Michelle Chatelain Fullmer – Litigation – Intellectual Property
Naples, FL
- Geena G. Kandel – Litigation – Trusts and Estates, Trusts and Estates
About FisherBroyles, LLP
Founded in 2002, FisherBroyles, LLP is the first and one of the world’s largest distributed law firm partnerships. The Next Generation Law Firm® has grown to hundreds of partners practicing in 29 markets globally. The FisherBroyles’ efficient and cost-effective Law Firm 2.0® model leverages talent and technology instead of unnecessary overhead that does not add value to our clients, all without sacrificing BigLaw quality. Visit our website at www.fisherbroyles.com to learn more about our firm’s unique approach and how we can best meet your legal needs.
