Best Lawyers Recognizes 68 FisherBroyles Attorneys in its 2026 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America® 

Three firm attorneys selected to Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch®

ATLANTA—FisherBroyles, LLP, the world’s first and one of the largest distributed law firms — and the only nontraditional law firm ever ranked in The Am Law 200 — is proud to share that 68 of its attorneys have been recognized in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. In addition, three FisherBroyles attorneys have been named to the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America.

FisherBroyles attorneys across 23 U.S. markets were recognized in 35 different practice areas, ranging from intellectual property and corporate law to immigration and litigation. The annual Best Lawyers rankings are considered among the most respected in the legal industry, based exclusively on peer review.

“We’re thrilled to once again have so many of our colleagues recognized by Best Lawyers,” said James Fisher II, cofounder and managing partner of FisherBroyles. “This honor highlights not only their deep legal knowledge and experience, but also their commitment to innovation and client service within our unique model.”

Best Lawyers has been a trusted benchmark in the legal profession for over 40 years. It is widely respected for its Purely Peer Review® methodology, which relies on over 13 million confidential evaluations submitted annually by top attorneys nationwide. Lawyers are neither required nor permitted to pay for inclusion, making selection a highly credible and unbiased honor.

Each evaluation is rigorously reviewed using propriety bias-filtering algorithms to ensure fairness, integrity and merit-based distinction. The selection process is extremely selective, with only 5% of practicing attorneys in the U.S. and just 3% globally receiving recognition.

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by Fisher and Kevin Broyles.

The following FisherBroyles attorneys are included in the 2026 Best Lawyers lists:

The Best Lawyers in America®

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

M. Wilson Stoker – Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment

Boston, MA

Michael C. Gilleran – Litigation – Intellectual Property

Charlotte, NC

Chicago, IL

Cincinnati, OH

David G. Kern – Real Estate Law

Cleveland, OH

Columbus, OH

Fordham E. Huffman – Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law

Michael R. Traven – Litigation – Health Care, Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Detroit, MI

Houston, TX

Kansas City-Overland Park, KS

Denise Delcore – Employment Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment

Los Angeles, CA

David A. Fisher – Real Estate Law

Miami, FL

Robert T. Wright – Commercial Litigation

Milwaukee, WI

Patricia J. Lane – Banking and Finance Law

Naples, FL

New York, NY

Palo Alto, CA

James Y.C. Sze – Patent Law

Philadelphia, PA

Princeton, NJ

Brooks R. Bruneau – Trademark Law

Seattle, WA

Washington, DC

Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch®

Denver, CO

Joseph B. DiRago – Real Estate Law

Houston, TX

Michelle Chatelain Fullmer – Litigation – Intellectual Property

Naples, FL

Geena G. Kandel – Litigation – Trusts and Estates, Trusts and Estates

About FisherBroyles, LLP

Founded in 2002, FisherBroyles, LLP is the first and one of the world’s largest distributed law firm partnerships. The Next Generation Law Firm® has grown to hundreds of partners practicing in 29 markets globally. The FisherBroyles’ efficient and cost-effective Law Firm 2.0® model leverages talent and technology instead of unnecessary overhead that does not add value to our clients, all without sacrificing BigLaw quality. Visit our website at www.fisherbroyles.com to learn more about our firm’s unique approach and how we can best meet your legal needs.