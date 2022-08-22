Best Strategies for DUI Defense in Virginia

Perhaps the most obvious way to defend against a DUI charge is to discredit the police report.

If you’ve been charged with a DUI, it can feel like you’re up against the world. You may think that the situation is hopeless, and the best thing to do is simply show up in court and “take your licks.” However, many defendants are completely unaware of how easy it can be to escape notable legal consequences after being charged with DUIs. The truth is that as long as you work with a qualified, experienced DUI attorney in Virginia, it’s possible to escape all consequences for your alleged actions.

In order to begin crafting an effective defense strategy, you need to book a consultation with a qualified Virginia DUI lawyer as soon as possible. The sooner you get in touch with a private defense attorney, the sooner you can begin dealing with this situation in a confident, effective manner. Although internet research may be a good start, the only way to receive targeted legal advice based on your unique situation is by speaking with an attorney face-to-face.

Discredit the Police Report

Perhaps the most obvious way to defend against a DUI charge is to discredit the police report. Your attorney can poke holes in the “official story” with a number of strategies. First of all, they can point out discrepancies and details that don’t seem to make sense. For example, an officer might state that the traffic stop happened at a certain time, while other witnesses may contest this fact. Another common strategy is to attack the validity of the Breathalyzer test – which often gives inaccurate results when improperly calibrated.

Prove That the Traffic Stop Was Unconstitutional

You may also decide to prove that the traffic top was completely unconstitutional from the very beginning. Under US law, police officers are only allowed to detail you and pull you over if they have reasonable suspicion that you have committed a crime1. If there is nothing that would suggest this, then they cannot pull you over. Anything that happens after this unconstitutional stop is a moot point.

Prove That Your Right to an Attorney Was Violated

In the United States, everyone has a right to an attorney if they are charged with a crime2. If you were not given the opportunity to speak with an attorney after requesting this right, then you may be able to have the entire case against you dismissed.

Where Can I Find an Attorney?

If you’ve been searching for a qualified, experienced DUI attorney in Virginia, look no further than Boone Beale, PLLC. Over the years, we have helped numerous defendants in Virginia achieve positive outcomes with their DUI cases. We know that these situations can be quite daunting, but you’re not in this battle alone. With the right strategy, it is possible to mitigate consequences to a considerable extent. Book your consultation today to get started with an effective action plan.

