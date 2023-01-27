Big Rig Catches Fire on California Freeway

If truck drivers noticed signs of danger before and ignored them, then they can be held legally liable for any damage they may have caused.

Two lanes were recently closed on a California freeway as the cab of a semi truck caught fire and officials arrived to investigate the scene and help the driver.1 Truck fires endanger the lives of the truck drivers and everyone else who shares the road with them. In some cases, truck fires occur due to the impact of a serious collision and because the truck is carrying hazardous materials. However, this is not always the case. Research and statistics show that one of the most common causes of truck fires is tire overheating that is caused by under-inflation, defective wheel bearings, as well as old brake pads.

The best way to avoid a truck fire is to ensure that a driver gets regular inspections of their truck, and that they also make sure to drive safely while they are on the road. It is never easy to deal with the aftermath of a serious collision, and a truck fire is a common reason for these massive vehicles to lose control and result in a catastrophic accident. Once a detailed investigation is conducted and it is determined that the truck driver or trucking company failed to maintain their truck , leading to the fire and subsequently, the accident, victims can file a claim and get compensated for the harm they had to endure due to this negligence.

Truck fires may also be caused by other reasons such as flammable car fluids, and leaks. Drivers need to respond calmly and swiftly in case a fire ever occurs. They should first drive into the emergency lane and then contact the fire department and police without delay. When speaking with officials they will need to know the exact location of the vehicle as well as other information such as the cargo on the truck and if the driver is in a safe position to try and extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher themselves until help can arrive.

Once the immediate danger is resolved, an investigation will ensue. If truck drivers noticed signs of danger before and ignored them, then they can be held legally liable for any damage they may have caused.

What Steps Should the Victims of a Truck Accident Take in San Francisco, California?

When victims get hit by a truck, and the truck driver acted negligently, or the trucking company cuts corners leading to the accident, then it is possible for them to get compensated for their losses. To win a fair settlement, drivers will have to take the proper legal steps with the help of a qualified lawyer.

An attorney will advise them through the process and ensure they gather all the required evidence and get the medical documents they need to file a proper case.

