Black Patients Unlikely to Get Treatment Before an Opioid Overdose

White patients are more likely to receive addiction treatment before an overdose.

According to a recent study published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, Black patients who are at risk of opioid overdose are much less likely to receive treatment compared to white patients. This disparity is alarming, as opioid overdose deaths have been steadily increasing in recent years, with Black patients being hit particularly hard.

The study analyzed data from over 1,500 patients who were prescribed opioid painkillers over a 12-month period. The results showed that while 34% of white patients received treatment for opioid addiction, only 17% of Black patients did. The study also found that Black patients were less likely to be screened for opioid addiction, and when they were, they were less likely to be referred to addiction treatment.

This disparity in treatment is not new, but it is a cause for concern. In recent years, the opioid epidemic has affected all races and socioeconomic groups, but Blacks have been disproportionately affected. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these patients are more likely to die from an opioid overdose compared to any other race.

The reasons for this disparity are complex and multifaceted. One reason may be a lack of access to healthcare. Black patients are more likely to be uninsured or underinsured compared to white patients, which makes it difficult for them to access addiction treatment. Another reason may be a lack of cultural competency among healthcare providers. Black patients may be less likely to trust healthcare providers who do not understand their unique cultural experiences and may be less likely to seek treatment as a result.

To address this disparity, healthcare providers need to take steps to ensure that all patients at risk of opioid addiction receive proper screening and treatment. This may involve providing cultural competency training to healthcare providers to ensure that they understand the unique needs and experiences of their patients. It may also involve increasing access to addiction treatment, particularly in underserved areas.

The study’s lead author, Dr. Aisha Langford, emphasized the need for healthcare providers to take action to address this disparity. “We need to make sure that everyone who is at risk of opioid addiction receives the same level of care, regardless of their race or socioeconomic status,” she said.

It’s important to note that the disparity in treatment for opioid addiction is just one example of the larger issue of healthcare disparities that exist in the United States. Black patients are also less likely to receive preventative care, have higher rates of chronic diseases, and are more likely to die from certain medical conditions compared to white patients. Addressing healthcare disparities requires a multifaceted approach that includes improving access to care, increasing cultural competency among healthcare providers, and addressing systemic issues that contribute to healthcare disparities. By working together to address these issues, we can create a more equitable healthcare system for all patients.

The opioid epidemic continues to affect all races and socioeconomic groups, but African Americans are particularly vulnerable. To address this disparity, healthcare providers need to take steps to ensure that all patients receive proper screening and treatment. This may involve providing implicit bias and other forms of training to healthcare providers and increasing access to addiction treatment. By working together to address this issue, we can help ensure that all patients at risk of opioid addiction receive the care they need to recover and lead healthy, productive lives.

Sources:

Among People at Risk of Opioid Overdose, Black Patients Much Less Likely to Get Treatment

The Opioid Overdose Epidemic