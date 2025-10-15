Bob Buckhorn Honored for Vision, Innovation, and Dedication to Tampa Bay

As the 2025 ICON Award recipient, Bob joins a distinguished class of leaders that has left an enduring mark on the region.

TAMPA, FL – Tampa Bay Business & Wealth has named Bob Buckhorn, Executive Vice President & Principal of the U.S. Cities Practice for Shumaker Advisors Florida, as the recipient of its prestigious 2025 Apogee ICON Award. The honor celebrates Bob’s decades of leadership, resilience, and transformative impact on Tampa and beyond.

Serving as Mayor of Tampa from 2011 to 2019, Bob led the city out of the deepest recession since the Great Depression. Facing a $30 million recession induced shortfall upon taking office, he balanced Tampa’s billion-dollar budget for each of his eight years in office and made strategic investments in infrastructure, positioning Tampa to compete with top-tier cities with its culture of inclusiveness, responsiveness, and determination.

“When I took office, Tampa was facing one of the toughest chapters in its history, but together, we turned challenge into opportunity. Balancing the budget was only the beginning—we built a city ready to compete on the national stage by investing in people, places, and possibilities. What I’m most proud of is that Tampa emerged not only stronger, but more inclusive, resilient, and confident in its future,” said Bob.

Bob continues to influence urban policy across Florida at Shumaker Advisors, where he provides communications strategy, public affairs consulting, and business development services. In his role, he remains focused on economic development opportunities and urban development strategies while working with clients to improve the overall quality of life in the community.

“Bob’s commitment to Tampa has never wavered. From shaping policy and supporting local initiatives to guiding the next generation of leaders, he shows us every day that true leadership isn’t about titles—it’s about service, vision, and leaving a lasting impact,” said Ron Christaldi, Partner and President/CEO, Shumaker Advisors Florida.

The Tampa Bay Business & Wealth Apogee Awards recognize C-Suite leaders whose vision, innovation, and dedication set them apart. As the 2025 ICON Award recipient, Bob joins a distinguished class of leaders that has left an enduring mark on the region.

